Never send a prospect to voicemail. Our AI virtual receptionists & AI answering service are trained on your business and can converse like a human, create appointments and more. Perfect for small businesses, enterprises, and even and call centers.

Answer Phone Calls Instantly

Say goodbye to phone trees, or worse yet - putting your prospects on hold. Callers expect exceptional customer service from live operators that can help solve their problems - whether it is during business hours or after-hours.

PlayHT AI answering service does a few things well: It’s your best expert on everything you want it to know about your business. It is conversational; our virtual receptionists are indistinguishable from humans. It is intelligent, it learns over time, and it can also book, change, and cancel appointments, and follow up with callers. PlayHT call answering service can solve your phone answering service woes, while providing an, always exceptional, experience to your callers and is a better alternative to outsourcing your calls.