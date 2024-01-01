I have tried several text-to-voice tools, and Play.ht is the one that performs better. The reason is that I can work with a large quantity of text at once, and the editor does not give errors and is very fast. Plus, it is friendly to use, even allowing to add team members. Customer service is very attentive as well. Of course, the most critical factor is the quality of the output. And this tool has the highest level that I have found and many different voices with different intonations and accents, so it is possible to get the desired effect for each project. And considering stopping doing the off-voice ourserlves, even in the languages where we are native speakers, as the output is friendly and easy to understand for everyone. Every time fewer people can notice that it has been done automatically.