PRODUCT REVIEWS

PlayHT Reviews: See Why People Love PlayHT

The fastest text-to-speech platform loved by businesses, creators and developers
user

Victoriano Izquierdo

verified

Talking with an AI voice that you can interrupt, like this one @play_ht (and not like OpenAI’s), is truly game-changing. The conversation flows much more smoothly and naturally. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they start remembering things about you. “Her” is definitely getting close.

user

Thack

verified

Ever wanted to offer human-ish customer service, 247? Or how about making Batman's butler your customer service point man? This is one of the most amazingly useful and fun applications or AI that I have ever used. Take a bow, @play_ht.

user

David Lieb

verified

Pretty amazing progress in voice cloning and LLMs in the last year. Here’s a super low latency demo from @play_ht (YC w23) where you can talk to AI me.

user

Topper👽 -soul/acc

verified

Eleven is also great. I shaved a few hundred ms of latency with play though.

DoorDash
Salesforce
Amazon
Reuters
Verizon
Hyundai
Try Studio for freeBook a demoarrow-right

Find the best voice for your needs

Customer support

Customer support

Social media

Social media

Narrative

Narrative

Characters

Characters

Clone a voice

Clone a voice

More reviews

The reason I chose HT is the unlimited regeneration and number of files. Unlike their competitors, there is also no restrictions on foul language. I'm creating multiple audiobooks with 25 or 30 different voices within one book, so the unlimited regeneration is the only way I can accomplish this. I'm not perfect as an author, so the lattitude it gives me to make corrections is invaluable. I couldn't find any competitor with as many features. It's easy to use and has everything I need to produce my books.

Anonymous

G2

Play.ht impresses me with its extensive selection of lifelike voices, offering a range of accents and languages that truly elevate my/our content. The interface is intuitive, making it easy to convert text to speech seamlessly. This variety and ease of use are invaluable for creating diverse and engaging audio content. It´s perfect that each week it seems they add more voices and more languages.

Peter E.

G2

The voices are great. I particularly like Jennifer, but there are many good voices. I also love the ease of getting AI text reading recordings into my blog posts. Additionally, the podcast feature is excellent, allowing podcast listeners to find my content.

Mark L.

G2

Easy tool to add pauses and really good quality of the voices.

Anonymous

G2

I've been using Play.ht for quite some time and I really like their service. it's very smooth and straight forward. I highly recommend it to everyone to use it.

Ameer A.

G2

The quality of the product (voices) is excellent. It is very easy to edit sentences and regenerate voiceovers, making the whole process very efficient. The pricing is very reasonable and quite flexible. On top of that, the support is second to none – play.ht is an enterprise grade solution. I had a minor technical issue limited to my account and support guys from play.ht fixed it instantaneously. If you need play.ht for professional services (like me), that level of support is paramount. And lastly, they seem to be pretty busy as new features and improvements pop out on a weekly basis, which is very reassuring in terms of play.ht future growth.

Karol K.

G2

The AI voices are very natural sounding and are of high quality. With the ability to add another speaker, I am able to make dialogues between 2 people. I especially like the "preview paragraph" feature because it allows me to hear texts without consuming word credit and therefore make the voices sound even more natural by adding necessary pauses and commas before downloading them.

John Michael A.

G2

I've used voices in en, es, fr, cn and vn. There are numerous excellent options from each language. Native language speakers have commented that they sound realistic.

Anonymous

G2

I enjoy the option to make very believable audio recordings out of text and the share amount of voices available as well as the many languages one could utilize.

Georgi K

G2

The tool provides a solution for surfers with disabilities; for me, it is an ideal and more accessible solution for the community

Anonymous

G2

Possibility to choose between various premium AI-generated voices. The voice intonations are awesome and realistic. Great customer care and fast response to client queries.

Pavel S.

G2

The voice overovers are very realistic and the interface is easy to use and simple. I can't wait until the new Realistic Voices are fully available.

Anonymous

G2

Play.ht is an amazing piece of software with very quick, snappy and intuitive UI. It's got an incredibly large library of voices and languages that will make it compatible with any task at hand. The synthesisers provided by this software are well above average as well. I've been using this software for a while now, and I don't think I can go back to any other. I've been pampered by this one.

Adrian M.

G2

Very easy to use. Spent more time accomplishing what i needed and less time trying to understand how to make it work.

Sheldon O.

G2

The voices/languages supported and the quality of the voices.

Sajan J.

G2

So the one thing that sets play.ht apart from the rest is the inclusion of Indian languages and accents which comes really handy when making videos for target specific audience and the the voices don't sound artificial at all like most of the AI generators which have a robotic tone, along with the various features like voice styles,types ,speed changing etc, its a perfect all in one tool for voice over generation.

Kangkan T

G2

The Play.ht team has gone above and beyond to accommodate our company's specific needs.

Anonymous

G2

I am really enjoying using play.ht, there are so many voices to choose from, with lots of choice of accents, meaning you can find something to cover lots of different scenarios. The process is very quick and easy – I can edit the wording, correct mistakes, and adjust the tone as I go. I have projects saved in folders so that I can easily find and return to pieces of audio if corrections or edits are required at a later date. Altogether I am really impressed, and would really recommend it as a useful tool.

Lizzie A

G2

I have tried several text-to-voice tools, and Play.ht is the one that performs better. The reason is that I can work with a large quantity of text at once, and the editor does not give errors and is very fast. Plus, it is friendly to use, even allowing to add team members. Customer service is very attentive as well. Of course, the most critical factor is the quality of the output. And this tool has the highest level that I have found and many different voices with different intonations and accents, so it is possible to get the desired effect for each project. And considering stopping doing the off-voice ourserlves, even in the languages where we are native speakers, as the output is friendly and easy to understand for everyone. Every time fewer people can notice that it has been done automatically.

Raul F.

G2

The number of AI generated voices and also the quality it has! It frees up a lot of time for me.

Szabó K.

G2

I've started using play.ht a year ago. I'm still using it for my content. I find it really helpful in creating content for my followers and students. Highly recommended!!

Olha D.

G2

Very easy to use. Also, it integrates with Apple Podcasts so it saves a lot of time.

Arnie S.

G2

I searched through so many narration programs and settled on PlayHt for my mental health digital download videos. It's super easy to use and the voices are quality. My favorite is Davis.

Heather M.

G2

I use Play.ht to generate voices (some characters, some historical figures) for YouTube videos and the selection of nationality, gender, and even emotion with some voices is easily the best value and is super easy to use.

Peter C.

G2

I have been using Play.ht since 2019. Initially, there were a few bugs, but the functionalities and interface improved over time, and now the experience is flawless. The support has been very helpful and quick with any issue, and the CEO himself often helped me, which shows the dedication behind this project. I create hundreds of audio yearly. They are all saved in the dashboard, and you may download them at any time. I recommend using the AI voices as there is a noticeable difference with the standard ones, and they sound very realistic and natural. It is possible to edit the audio files as many times as you want, which is of primary importance to me as I need to update them over the months. In total honesty, I can recommend this tool if you want to create audios for any kind of work.

Vincenzo M.

G2

Play.ht includes a lot of different voices and languages, giving the upper hand to voice over your text to your language! Also, you can set the correct pronunciation.

George G.

G2

In the past, I have been purchasing voice-overs from native English-speaking sellers. And it was very expensive. Play.ht is constantly updated by its team and provides voice overs which are completely indistinguishable from human voices. The app offers a wide variety of human-sounding voices, with male and female characters of any age and in almost any language!

Giovanni C.

G2

Play.ht is straightforward. You know what you are going to get and can see all the prices. You get what you pay for. This service has helped my productivity go up.

Robyn P.

G2

Excellent way to be able to create e-training audio tracks that can be updated easily without needing to re-record.

Duncan F.

G2

It is very easy to use and has many options for voices, and also has options for tone of voice. But most importantly it sounds realistic and not robotic as many of these services do.

Samm W.

G2

We searched for a very long time for software that doesn't sound robotic in Polish. Finally, we found Play.ht The software, or the entire platform, allows us to manage our audio/video projects. We can create voiceover recordings, group them into projects and keep them on the platform if necessary for the future. The voices are of very good quality. There are many possibilities for modifying the text, which affects how the lector speaks.

Przemek P.

G2

The large choice of english voices and the different features available to make the audio sound more realistic

Nathaniel M.

G2

The fastest, most realistic AI voice generator

Try Studio for freeBook a demoarrow-right