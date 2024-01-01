I have been using Play.ht since 2019. Initially, there were a few bugs, but the functionalities and interface improved over time, and now the experience is flawless. The support has been very helpful and quick with any issue, and the CEO himself often helped me, which shows the dedication behind this project.
I create hundreds of audio yearly. They are all saved in the dashboard, and you may download them at any time. I recommend using the AI voices as there is a noticeable difference with the standard ones, and they sound very realistic and natural.
It is possible to edit the audio files as many times as you want, which is of primary importance to me as I need to update them over the months. In total honesty, I can recommend this tool if you want to create audios for any kind of work.