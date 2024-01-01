Join PlayHT's Affiliate Program!
Terms and Conditions for our affiliate program
Commission Rate
Affiliates will receive a competitive commission of 25% on all eligible sales referred through their unique affiliate links.
Payout Schedule
Payouts will be processed at the end of each calendar month. This means that you will receive your earnings for the previous month's sales in the following month.
Payout Threshold
To qualify for a payout, your account balance must reach a minimum threshold of $25. Once your earnings surpass this threshold, a payment will be issued.
Payment Method
We have PayPal as the payment method for affiliate commissions. Please ensure you have a valid PayPal account to receive your earnings.
Cookie Duration
Our affiliate program utilizes a 60-day cookie duration. This means that when a user clicks on your affiliate link, a cookie is set in their browser, and if they make a purchase within 60 days, you will receive the commission for that sale.