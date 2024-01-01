Plug-and-play Audio Widgets for Your Content
Responsive, SEO-friendly and fully customizable audio widgets for your websites to increase content reach, accessibility and user engagement.
Rated Excellent on Trustpilot
The PlayHT’s audio widgets are neat-looking, SEO-friendly, fully customizable audio players that can be embedded on your website, blog or publication to help your audiences consume content at their own convenience, or on-the-go.
Our audio widgets make your content accessible, shareable, downloadable, and subscribable.
To create the audio narrations, you can either use our library of world’s leading AI voices from Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft, or even upload your own audio.
Your readers don’t always have the time to read, help them consume content at their own convenience, or on-the-go.
Converting your content into audio is an effective way to repurpose your old-but-evergreen content.
Audio can be a new channel for you to drive engagement, and can engage upto 28% of your traffic.
Helps your website become ADA compliant for people with visual and other disabilities.
829 AI Voices, 142 Languages
Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male and female AI voices available across 142 languages
Expressive Voice Styles
Explore a range of expressive voices styles such as newscaster, formal, and casual, amongst many others
Podcast Hosting
Get the RSS feed to publish your audio articles as podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts
Email Subscriptions
Turn your listeners into subscribers using the email capture feature
Audio Analytics
See how many listens, shares and downloads your audio articles are getting
Pronunciations & Phonetics Library
Take fine control over how words are pronounced using the IPA, and save them in your prounciations library
PlayHT works out-of-the-box with most platforms on the web.