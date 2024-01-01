Your readers don’t always have the time to read, help them consume content at their own convenience, or on-the-go.
Make every article playable. Choose from 3 three different, fully customizable audio players.
Audio analytics
Stats that show you 'Listens', 'Shares' and 'Downloads' of your audio stories.
Customize the audio players
Change the look and feel of the audio player to suit your style. You can even enable 'Email subscriptions' and set custom marketing messages.
Frequently Asked Questions
AI Voice is a computer generated voice powered by machine learning and can generate speech from text with natural intonation and real accents. AI Voices are created by machine learning models that process hundreds of hours of voice recordings from real voiceover artists and then learn to speak based on the audio recordings. Today AI Voices are used in several applications due to their natural-sounding tone.
An AI voice generator, often referred to as a Text to Speech (TTS) system, is a technology that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to convert written text into spoken words. This advanced technology mimics human speech patterns, intonation, and natural language, producing lifelike and human-like voices.
The <a href="/text-to-speech-voices/" className="underline">text to speech</a> synthesis is real time in most cases, and only takes a couple of minutes to convert the input text into audio. Our TTS software runs in the cloud, so if you are converting large amounts of text then you can paste it in our voice generator's interface and start the conversion. There's no need for you to wait for the conversion to finish. Once the audio is ready, the files will be available in your dashboard to download.
All our <a href="/text-to-speech-voices/" className="underline">AI Voices</a> support <a href="https://play.ht/blog/what-is-ssml/">SSML</a> features - rate, pitch, volume and pronunciations. You can add custom pauses for different punctuation marks to create a more natural speaking tone. Adjust the pitch of the voice to make it sound more deeper or child-like. The speaking rate allows you to increase or decrease the speed of voice. With our pronunciations library you can save custom pronunciations and use them whenever you create speech.
Yes, all our voices can be used for commercial purposes. Please refer to our <a href="/pricing/" className="underline">pricing</a> page to select the appropriate plan that offers commercial rights.
Yes, we do offer a free version that allows you to preview all the available voices and convert a few words to audio.
Extremely real. Our voice models are built to generate speech exactly like a human, including natural pausing, breathing, and using filler words to mimic a real human being. Give our latest voice model, PlayHT2.0 a try and listen to the generated voice yourself!
There are two types of costs involved with AI Voices - cost of cloning or creating the voices, and the cost of generating speech using the voices. Both require GPUs. Generally, the cost for cloning varies from a few tens to hundred dollars per voice, where as the cost for generating speech depends on the volume of text you are looking to convert to audio. Please check our <a href="/pricing/" className="underline">pricing</a> or <a href="/contact-us/" className="underline">contact us</a> for a quote.
Generating an AI Voice is straightforward. The first thing you need to do is either create a voice, or select from a library of pre-built voices. PlayHT offers both - instant voice cloning and hundreds of ready to use voices. The next thing is to simply convert the text in to audio using the synthetic AI Voice. You can either use PlayHT's online Studio which offers a simple yet powerful Text to Voice functionality or use our API. Sign up to get started for free!
Yes, absolutely. One of PlayHT's use cases is to help users build conversational AI characters. Do check our Character Voice Generator page for more information, and try our real-time streaming <a href="https://play.ht/text-to-speech-api/">TTS API</a> to give your characters a voice.
Data plays a key role when building AI Voice models. The audio needs to be clear and high-quality for the best results. PlayHT's voice models were carefully built using the best available open datasets along with state-of-the-art model architecture that generates the most realistic AI Voices.
PlayHT works online but we do offer on-premise deployments of our Voice models. Please <a href="/contact-us/" className="underline">reach out to us</a> if you're interested. We are working on making the models smaller and faster so they can eventually run offline on devices.
Yes, PlayHT offers a free version of our AI voice generator that converts text to life like speech. you can create an account and use PlayHT for free. The free account gives you a few thousand character credits to convert to speech along with Instant Voice Cloning feature.
PlayHT stands out as the best AI voice generator. Our platform boasts over 800 natural-sounding AI voices across 142 languages, ensuring unparalleled quality and versatility. We have the best AI voice that truly resembles a human voice, and people can't identify that the voice was AI-generated.
Absolutely! AI voices generated through PlayHT are legal and come with full commercial rights. We prioritize ethical AI practices and ensure our users can use our voices responsibly.
PlayHT is an AI tool that reads text aloud with unmatched realism. Our advanced AI technology ensures the voice output is natural, expressive, and indistinguishable from human speech.
PlayHT offers the most realistic AI voices in the industry. Our state-of-the-art technology captures nuances, emotions, and intonations, delivering a human-like voice experience for any content. Our latest voice model blurs the line between real and synthetic voice, which is why our users voted PlayHT as one of the leading best AI Voice Generators.
Various AI voice generator tools have become popular on platforms like TikTok, among which PlayHT is notably prominent. Other popular brands in this realm comprise Speechify, Veed.io, Synthesia.io, and Google Text-to-Speech, among others. These tools utilize sophisticated text-to-speech technology to create customizable and natural-sounding voices.
Various AI voice generators offer the capability to <a href="/celebrity-voice-generator/" className="underline">replicate celebrity voices</a>. Notably, PlayHT is recognized for its unique features in this domain, and it stands out for its ability to mimic celebrity voices.<br><br>
However, users should be aware that the legal and ethical use of AI-generated voices, particularly those resembling celebrities, may be subject to local copyright and privacy laws, and securing permissions and licenses is crucial before utilizing these voices for public or commercial purposes.
To create an AI voice resembling someone, use PlayHT's AI voice cloning technology, which follows a precise process. It starts with collecting a substantial amount of audio recordings of the target individual. Next, these recordings are then used to train and fine-tune our AI voice synthesis model. Once the model is ready, it can generate voice recordings that mimic the target person's voice.
