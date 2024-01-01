Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems have become an integral part of customer service for businesses across various industries. It helps customers connect with the right representative without having to wait in long queues or navigate through multiple options.
However, the quality of voiceovers used in these systems can significantly impact the customer experience. Also, hiring talents to do voiceovers can take a lot of time and money.
Enter PlayHT's Text-to-Speech tool - an innovative solution that allows businesses to create human-like voiceovers for their IVR systems. PlayHT's Text-to-Speech tool is incredibly easy to use.
At PlayHT, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality text-to-speech technology without breaking the bank. That's why we offer some of the most competitive pricing in the industry, without sacrificing on quality or features.
Our pricing is simple and transparent, with no hidden fees or surprise charges. You only pay for what you use, and our flexible plans allow you to choose the option that best fits your needs and budget.
Whether you're a small business owner, a content creator, or an enterprise-level organization, we have a pricing plan that can work for you. Our plans start as low as $29.25 per month and include a range of features such as customizable voices, unlimited audio downloads, and advanced audio editing tools.
Save yourself the hassle of recording your IVR voice overs manually. With its easy-to-use interface, you can easily create a professional voiceover by just uploading your script and generating a recording in a matter of minutes.
This not only saves businesses time and money but also allows them to quickly update their voiceovers as needed, ensuring that their IVR system remains up-to-date and effective.