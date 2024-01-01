Professional AI-Powered IVR Voiceovers to Relay Responses Accurately

Looking for a way to automate the creation of responses for your IVR system? Revolutionize your customer experience with AI-powered IVR voiceovers - delivering seamless, personalized interactions every time!
Navigation and Interactive Voice Response Systems

Create Human-like Voiceovers for IVR Systems Using PlayHT's Text-to-Speech Tool

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems have become an integral part of customer service for businesses across various industries. It helps customers connect with the right representative without having to wait in long queues or navigate through multiple options.

However, the quality of voiceovers used in these systems can significantly impact the customer experience. Also, hiring talents to do voiceovers can take a lot of time and money.

Enter PlayHT's Text-to-Speech tool - an innovative solution that allows businesses to create human-like voiceovers for their IVR systems. PlayHT's Text-to-Speech tool is incredibly easy to use.

What is an IVR?

  • An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system that allows customers to interact with a company's database and services through voice or touch-tone telephone keypad inputs. The primary function of an IVR system is to direct callers to the appropriate destination within the organization, depending on the purpose of their call.
  • When a customer calls into an IVR system, they are greeted by a pre-recorded voice message that provides them with options to select from, usually through touch-tone inputs. The system uses pre-programmed voice prompts to ask questions, provide information, or route the caller to the appropriate department or agent.
  • IVR systems can be programmed to provide a wide range of services, including account balance inquiries, order status updates, appointment scheduling, and more. By providing customers with self-service options, IVR systems can reduce the number of calls handled by live agents, improving call center efficiency and reducing costs
  • IVR systems can also be used to collect customer feedback, provide surveys, or offer promotions or deals, making them a valuable tool for businesses looking to engage with their customers and build brand loyalty.
  • Overall, an IVR system is a powerful tool for businesses of all sizes and industries, allowing them to provide efficient and effective customer service, while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.
  • By leveraging the capabilities of an IVR system, businesses can enhance their customer experience, streamline their operations, and gain a competitive edge in their industry.
How Our IVR Voiceover Generator Works

PlayHT's AI text-to-speech tool allows businesses to create high-quality voiceovers for IVR systems at a fraction of the time and costs. Here's how it works:

Choose Your Language and Voice

The first step when using the IVR voiceover generator is to choose the language you want to use for your voiceover. PlayHT supports over 142 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and many more. Next, you can select the voice you want to use for your recording, choosing from a range of male and female voices.

Customize Your Script

Personalize your script by uploading your document or typing up the script in our editor tool. You can make changes or updates at any time

Preview and Edit

After you've customized your script, you can preview the voiceover and make any necessary edits. PlayHT's advanced text-to-speech technology ensures that the voiceover sounds natural and high-quality, making it easy.

Download and Use

You can download it in the format of your choice. PlayHT supports MP3 and WAV file formats. You can upload your voiceovers into your IVR system seamlessly

Why Choose PlayHT’s AI Text-to-Speech Tool?

IVR systems have become an essential part of modern businesses, providing customers with an easy and efficient way to interact with a company. PlayHT's AI text-to-speech tool provides a range of benefits that make it the ideal choice for IVR companies.
Traditionally, creating voiceovers for IVR systems required hiring voice actors or recording studios, which could be both time-consuming and expensive. PlayHT's text-to-speech tool eliminates these requirements, allowing businesses to create high-quality voiceovers in minutes, without any additional costs.

Versatility and Customizability

Firstly, we offer a wide range of customizable options, allowing businesses to create voiceovers that match their brand's tone and personality. This tool supports more than 142 different languages and accents, making it easy to create a personalized message for customers worldwide.

Adds a Human Touch to the Voiceovers

Secondly, PlayHT's AI Text-to-speech tool uses advanced algorithms to convert text into high-quality, natural-sounding voiceovers, providing customers with a seamless experience when interacting with the IVR system. This enhances the overall customer experience, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Competitive Pricing

At PlayHT, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality text-to-speech technology without breaking the bank. That's why we offer some of the most competitive pricing in the industry, without sacrificing on quality or features.

Our pricing is simple and transparent, with no hidden fees or surprise charges. You only pay for what you use, and our flexible plans allow you to choose the option that best fits your needs and budget.

Whether you're a small business owner, a content creator, or an enterprise-level organization, we have a pricing plan that can work for you. Our plans start as low as $29.25 per month and include a range of features such as customizable voices, unlimited audio downloads, and advanced audio editing tools.

Easy to Use

Save yourself the hassle of recording your IVR voice overs manually. With its easy-to-use interface, you can easily create a professional voiceover by just uploading your script and generating a recording in a matter of minutes.

This not only saves businesses time and money but also allows them to quickly update their voiceovers as needed, ensuring that their IVR system remains up-to-date and effective.

