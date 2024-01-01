Create Realistic AI Voiceovers For Your E-Learning Material
For Learning & Development Teams, Training Course Providers and Educators to help their audiences learn better.
Rated Excellent on Trustpilot
Choose from a growing library of 829 natural sounding AI voices with humanlike intonation in 142 languages and accents powered by machine learning technology for your E-Learning material.
Create natural-sounding speech in 142 languages & accents.
Your audiences may not always have the time to read, help them learn at their convenience, or on-the-go.
Audio is a proven tool to improve your audiences’ attention and their opportunities to learn.
Audio can be a new channel for you to drive engagement, and can engage upto 28% of your audiences.
Powered by machine learning, our interactive editor will ease the way you create narrations for your E-Learning content.
Embed responsive, customizable and SEO-friendly audio players, listen buttons and floating players in your E-Learning material.
Convert text to MP3 and WAV formats. Create high-quality audio files using different sample rates ranging from 8kHz to 48kHz.
Scale your audio creation workflows by inviting your entire team to collaborate, share and create audio files together.
You can create high quality natural-sounding audio with PlayHT in a matter just minutes.
You are free to use the generated speech files for commercial and personal use with full rights.
Edit the text, change the emotion, set the tone - get creative! Do as many revisions you want to create the perfect voice over audio and download as many times as you wish.
829 AI Voices, 142 Languages
Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male and female AI voices available across 142 languages
Audio Widgets
Responsive, customizable and SEO-friendly audio players, listen buttons and floating players
Expressive Voice Styles
Explore a range of expressive voices styles such as newscaster, formal, and casual, amongst many others
Pronunciations & Phonetics Library
Take fine control over how words are pronounced using the IPA, and save them in your prounciations library
Audio Analytics
See how many listens, shares and downloads your audio articles are getting
Multi-Voice Feature
Simulate a real conversation by having multiple voices within the same audio file
PlayHT works out-of-the-box with most platforms on the web.
Top-rated on Trustpilot, G2, and AppSumo
The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!
The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...
I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.
PlayHT was easy for me to use and add to my website. I am NOT computer savvy, so I appreciate the ease of this product. I believe this is going to help me stand out a bit from my peers.