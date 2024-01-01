TEXT-TO-SPEECH FOR E-LEARNING

Create Realistic AI Voiceovers For Your E-Learning Material

For Learning & Development Teams, Training Course Providers and Educators to help their audiences learn better.

Use the Best Text-to-Speech AI Voices for E-Learning

Choose from a growing library of 829 natural sounding AI voices with humanlike intonation in 142 languages and accents powered by machine learning technology for your E-Learning material.

Explore all voicesCaret right

Why Add Audio To Your E-Learning Material?

Improves Your Content Accessibility

Your audiences may not always have the time to read, help them learn at their convenience, or on-the-go.

Audio Provides A Better Learning Experience

Audio is a proven tool to improve your audiences’ attention and their opportunities to learn.

Increases Audience Engagement

Audio can be a new channel for you to drive engagement, and can engage upto 28% of your audiences.

Dedicated Text to Speech Editor

Powered by machine learning, our interactive editor will ease the way you create narrations for your E-Learning content.

Click to play with AI Voice Mute switcher
Audio Widgets

Audio Widgets

Embed responsive, customizable and SEO-friendly audio players, listen buttons and floating players in your E-Learning material.

Export in MP3 & WAV formats

Convert text to MP3 and WAV formats. Create high-quality audio files using different sample rates ranging from 8kHz to 48kHz.

Team Access for Collaboration

Team Access for Collaboration

Scale your audio creation workflows by inviting your entire team to collaborate, share and create audio files together.

Superfast Turnaround Time

You can create high quality natural-sounding audio with PlayHT in a matter just minutes.

Commercial & broadcast rights

You are free to use the generated speech files for commercial and personal use with full rights.

Unlimited Previews & Downloads

Edit the text, change the emotion, set the tone - get creative! Do as many revisions you want to create the perfect voice over audio and download as many times as you wish.

Features

829 AI Voices, 142 Languages

Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male and female AI voices available across 142 languages

Audio Widgets

Responsive, customizable and SEO-friendly audio players, listen buttons and floating players

Expressive Voice Styles

Explore a range of expressive voices styles such as newscaster, formal, and casual, amongst many others

Pronunciations & Phonetics Library

Take fine control over how words are pronounced using the IPA, and save them in your prounciations library

Audio Analytics

See how many listens, shares and downloads your audio articles are getting

Multi-Voice Feature

Simulate a real conversation by having multiple voices within the same audio file

Integrations

PlayHT works out-of-the-box with most platforms on the web.

Customer Reviews

Top-rated on Trustpilot, G2, and AppSumo

Exceptional
Stars

The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!

Kyle Remahl - Trustpilot
Amazing Text to Speech
Stars

The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...

Nicholas Natteau - Trustpilot
PlayHT is the best!
Stars

I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.

Abigail Vallejo - Trustpilot
So easy to use!
Stars

PlayHT was easy for me to use and add to my website. I am NOT computer savvy, so I appreciate the ease of this product. I believe this is going to help me stand out a bit from my peers.

Dena - AppSumo

Start Creating Voice Content for Your Brand Today