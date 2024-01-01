What is Somali Text to Speech?

Text to speech (TTS) is a technology that reads aloud digital text—the words on computers, smartphones, and tablets. Using TTS, you can listen to books, articles, and websites without having to read them on a screen. It's like having someone read to you.

This technology is vital for accessibility, helping people with visual impairments access written content through audio. It's also integrated into navigation systems and virtual assistants for seamless human-machine interaction.

Improving naturalness in synthesized speech is an ongoing goal. Researchers use machine learning and neural networks to refine algorithms and enhance speech quality. The aim is to make synthesized speech sound more like human speech, reducing the gap between the two.