New

Ultra realistic AI voices

Built using next generation AI speech technology, PlayHT’s voices capture emotion from text to generate speech that is truly human-like.

Play Icon
Anthony
Audio Bars
us
Play Icon
Arthur
Audio Bars
uk
Play Icon
Frankie
Audio Bars
uk
Play Icon
Frederick
Audio Bars
uk
Play Icon
Hudson
Audio Bars
us
Play Icon
Jordan
Audio Bars
us
Play Icon
Larry
Audio Bars
us
Play Icon
Oliver
Audio Bars
uk
Play Icon
Stella
Audio Bars
uk
Play Icon
Susan
Audio Bars
us
Play Icon
William
Audio Bars
us

Trusted by users and teams of all sizes

brands
brands
brands
brands
brands
brands

Expressive voices at your fingertips

New Voice

Play Icon

Anthony

American Male Accent

A Male voice with an affirmative and narrative tone.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Explainers

Training

ELearning

Narrative

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Arthur

British Male Accent

A unique male voice with a retro sounding accent perfect for narrating dramatic content

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Audio books

Youtube

Podcasts

Animation

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Frankie

British Male Accent

A british voice perfect for narrating content with a deep, assertive and engaging voice style.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Video games

Character voices

Training videos

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Frederick

British Male Accent

British voice with an engaging deep accent perfect for narratives and animation.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Videos

IVR

Game Voices

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Hudson

American Male Accent

American voice with an engaging deep accent perfect for narratives and animation.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Videos

IVR

Game Voices

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Jordan

American Male Accent

A thoughtful voice that is warm, inviting, authentic and engaging.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Podcasts

Animation

Explainer videos

Narration

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Larry

American Male Accent

An expressive american voice that has a smooth conversational accent perfect for narrating long form content like audiobooks.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Audio books

Podcasts

Support

Explainers

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Oliver

British Male Accent

A british voice perfect for narrating content with a deep, assertive and engaging voice style.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Video games

Character voices

Training videos

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Stella

British Female Accent

British female voice with a warm, genuine, natural & authentic English voice.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Documentaries

Voicemails

Presentation

Game Voices

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

Susan

American Female Accent

A charismatic american female voice with an engaging converstational voice tone.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Audio books

IVR

Narrative

Animation

WAV

24Khz

New Voice

Play Icon

William

American Male Accent

American voice with an engaging deep accent perfect for narratives and animation.

Best Suited For

Supported Formats

Narration

Videos

IVR

Game Voices

WAV

24Khz

Start Creating Voice Content for Your Brand Today