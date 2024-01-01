New
Built using next generation AI speech technology, PlayHT’s voices capture emotion from text to generate speech that is truly human-like.
New Voice
American Male Accent
A Male voice with an affirmative and narrative tone.
Explainers
Training
ELearning
Narrative
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
British Male Accent
A unique male voice with a retro sounding accent perfect for narrating dramatic content
Audio books
Youtube
Podcasts
Animation
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
New Voice
British Male Accent
British voice with an engaging deep accent perfect for narratives and animation.
Narration
Videos
IVR
Game Voices
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
New Voice
American Male Accent
A thoughtful voice that is warm, inviting, authentic and engaging.
Podcasts
Animation
Explainer videos
Narration
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
American Male Accent
An expressive american voice that has a smooth conversational accent perfect for narrating long form content like audiobooks.
Audio books
Podcasts
Support
Explainers
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
New Voice
British Female Accent
British female voice with a warm, genuine, natural & authentic English voice.
Documentaries
Voicemails
Presentation
Game Voices
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
American Female Accent
A charismatic american female voice with an engaging converstational voice tone.
Audio books
IVR
Narrative
Animation
WAV
24Khz
New Voice
