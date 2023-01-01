NEWIntroducing PlayHT 2.0 Turbo ⚡ ️ The Fastest Generative AI Text-to-Speech API.Learn more
AI VOICE GENERATOR WITH REALISTIC TEXT TO SPEECH

Generate AI Voices, Indistinguishable from Humans

Create ultra realistic Text to Speech (TTS) using PlayHT’s AI Voice Generator. Our Voice AI instantly converts text in to natural sounding humanlike voice performances across any language and accent.

Voice Your Conversational AI
Voice Your videos
Narrate Your Stories
Voice your Characters
Create Custom AI Voices

Our Products - A New Way to Generate Speech

AI Text to Speech

AI Text to Speech

Realistic AI Voice Models for Generating Expressive Speech

Explore our ultra realistic Text to Speech voices
AI Voice Cloning

AI Voice Cloning

Voice Cloning that Encapsulates Every Accent and Dialect

Explore our voice cloning product
Voice Generation API

Voice Generation API

Real Time Voice Cloning and Voice Generation API

Explore our Voice API
Use Cases

Enhance Your Projects with Ultra-Realistic AI Voices

Create engaging voice content with unique AI Voices perfect for your audience

AI Voiceovers for Videos

Power your videos with clear, consistent, and professional voiceovers. Perfect for marketing, explainer, product demos, and YouTube videos.

Generative Voice AI that Captures Any Voice, Language or Accent

Lines

Contextually Aware, Emotional and Expressive Text to Speech Models Built with Advanced Voice AI Powered by Research

Generate Conversational, Long-form or Short-form Voice Content With Consistent Quality and Performances.

Secure and Private Voice Generations with Full Commercial and Copyrights

Text to Speech AI Voices

Choose from an expansive library of 800+ natural-sounding AI Voices, coupled with humanlike intonation. Unlock a multilingual experience with 142 languages and accents, enhanced by our cutting-edge Machine Learning technology

Conversational Voices

Perfect for entertainment videos, podcasts and audiobooks

Narrative Voices

Ideal for audiobooks, explainer videos and documentary videos

Explainer Voices

Ideal for entertainment videos, explainer videos, podcasts and audiobooks

Children Voices

Perfect for audiobooks, explainer videos and e-learning

Local Accents

Localize your entertainment videos, adverts and audiobooks

Emotions

Ideal for gaming, creative videos and ads

Character Voices

Perfect for gaming, creative videos and ads

Training Voices

Suitable for training videos, L&D and E-learning

Multi-Lingual Speech Synthesis

Preserve a speaker’s voice and native accent while translating and dubbing across languages with our Cross-Language Voice Cloning and Multilingual Speech Synthesis

Ayla Speaking English
Ayla Speaking French
Ayla Speaking Japanese
Carla Speaking Portuguese
Carla Speaking English
Carla Speaking German

Create any voice, transfer speaking styles and use it to generate speech using our state-of-the-art Voice Cloning feature.

Powerful and Feature-Rich, Online Text-to-Voice Studio

Powerful and feature rich, online Text to Voice studio

Type, paste or import text and instantly turn it into audio with our online Text to Speech editor. Enhance the audio with speech styles, pronunciations and SSML tags.

907 AI Voices
907 AI Voices

Choose from a growing library of 907 natural-sounding Text to Speech voices across 142 languages and accents.

Speech Styles
Speech Styles

Use expressive emotional speaking styles to make the voices sound more natural and engaging.

Multi-Voice Feature
Multi-Voice Feature

Create conversations in your audio projects by using different voices in the same audio file.

Custom Pronunciations
Custom Pronunciations

Define how specific words are pronounced. Save and re-use those pronunciations when synthesizing speech.

Voice Inflections
Voice Inflections

Fine-tune the rate, pitch, emphasis and add pauses to create a more suitable voice tone

Preview Mode
Preview Mode

Listen and preview a single paragraph or full text before converting it to speech.

Ethical AI & Safety

We are dedicated to ensuring our Voice AI is used responsibly and safely.

Learn About our AI Voice Generation & Text-to-Speech Technology

