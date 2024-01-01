We believe speech is the next frontier on user experience. It's the 2nd most consumed format on the internet. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses to create the most natural speech content using state of the art AI voices.
Empowering thousands of creative individuals, high-performance teams, and large enterprise with state-of-the-art voice technologies.
We're a startup that’s based completely remote.
We offer high-quality text-to-speech synthesis and audio accessibility solutions using the most realistic AI voices in almost every language in the world.
We’re growing fast and are building the team with a lot of care.
PlayHT was started as a chrome extension for listening to Medium articles back in 2016. Being busy individuals we thought it would be a neat idea to build an extension that would read articles. Turned out, a lot of people wanted the extension. We were featured on Product Hunt for being one of the best products!
In late 2017, we saw a bigger opportunity in providing PlayHT as a tool to help individuals and businesses create realistic audio content for their applications. Our services include making articles accessible with audio and providing an easy to use Text to Audio editor for creating speech.
We’ve been focused on these use cases ever since. Today, we help some of the largest companies on the globe create high-quality text to speech for their applications.
We are always working on improving the platform and making sure you have a fast and delightful experience with PlayHT. We also take feedback from our users very seriously.
