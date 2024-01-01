PlayHT was started as a chrome extension for listening to Medium articles back in 2016. Being busy individuals we thought it would be a neat idea to build an extension that would read articles. Turned out, a lot of people wanted the extension. We were featured on Product Hunt for being one of the best products!

In late 2017, we saw a bigger opportunity in providing PlayHT as a tool to help individuals and businesses create realistic audio content for their applications. Our services include making articles accessible with audio and providing an easy to use Text to Audio editor for creating speech.

We’ve been focused on these use cases ever since. Today, we help some of the largest companies on the globe create high-quality text to speech for their applications.