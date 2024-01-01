Collaborate, Manage and Scale Your Audio Creation Workflows
Project collaboration, centralized billing and character credit management to help you create and share audio files with your team.
The Teams feature allows you to effectively scale your audio creation workflows by inviting your entire team to collaborate, share and create audio files together.
Here’s how it works -
Setting your team up for success with the right features.
The projects and files created by team members can be accessed by everyone on the team.
The admin’s character credit is the centralized character credit pool for all the team members.
Define audio output formats, sample rates & pronunciations for the entire team.
One license for the full team, with only admins having access to billing & plan upgrade/downgrade options.