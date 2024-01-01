The <a href="/text-to-speech-voices/" className="underline">text to speech</a> synthesis is real time in most cases, and only takes a couple of minutes to convert the input text into audio. Our TTS software runs in the cloud, so if you are converting large amounts of text then you can paste it in our voice generator's interface and start the conversion. There's no need for you to wait for the conversion to finish. Once the audio is ready, the files will be available in your dashboard to download.