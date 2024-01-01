Publish Your Audio Content on iTunes, Spotify & Google Podcasts
Get the RSS feed of your audio files and distribute them to all the major podcasting platforms.
The audio that you create or upload in your PlayHT dashboard can be distributed to all the major podcasting platform such as iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts to increase the sheer reach of your content.
To create the audio content, you can either use our library of world’s leading AI voices from Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft, or even upload your own audio.
Giving you the tools you need to start your podcasting journey.
Access a growing library of high-quality male, female and kids AI voices available across 100s of languages.
PlayHT helps you completely set up your podcasting account and generate the RSS feed.
All your audio files that are hosted on the podcast can be managed and edited right from your dashboard.
Use SEO-friendly audio widgets to engage your website traffic with your podcasting content.