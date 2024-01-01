Ethical AI

PlayHT’s Commitment to AI Safety

At PlayHT, the safety, ethics, and responsible use of artificial intelligence are at the core of our mission. We understand that as Voltaire said, “ with great power comes great responsibility” and are committed to setting industry standards for ethical AI practices.

We are dedicated to ensuring all of our AI-powered products peacefully coexist with humans and do not compromise individual rights or societal values.

Our approach to AI development is guided by transparency, accountability, and fairness. We strive to build trust with our users by demonstrating that their safety and ethical considerations are always a top priority. Through our rigorous development protocols and continuous engagement with AI ethics experts, we aim to create a future where technology enhances human life without posing risks or ethical dilemmas.

We believe in responsible artificial intelligence.

Our Ethical AI Safeguards

Our AI-powered solutions should always operate within the bounds of ethical norms and legal standards, fostering an environment of trust and safety. Here are just a few ways our team at PlayHT is helping ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI:

Voice Permissions

Our platform values intellectual property rights and personal ownership. Users are permitted to clone only their own voices or those for which they have explicit permission. This strict policy is designed to prevent any potential copyright infringement and uphold a high standard of respect and responsibility.

Voice Rights

We guarantee that every voice clone generated through our platform is exclusive to its creator. This exclusivity is vital for protecting the creative rights of our users and prevents any unauthorized use of the synthesized voices.

Content Moderation

We enforce a stringent content moderation policy to shield our platform and users from harmful content. Topics such as sexual content, hate speech, advocacy of self-harm, fraudulent activities, scams, and manipulative political content are explicitly prohibited. These measures ensure that our platform remains a safe and trustworthy environment for all users.

Unwavering Commitment to Data Privacy

We respect your privacy. All personal data provided to us is used strictly for the purpose of delivering our services. At PlayHT, we see ourselves as custodians of your data—committed to not exploiting it for training our AI models or any other purposes beyond those necessary to provide our services.

AI Voice Detection

At PlayHT, we have implemented robust mechanisms to identify whether a voice was synthesized using our technology. If any misuse is reported, we promptly verify the origin of the content and take decisive actions to rectify the situation and prevent further ethical violations. Our goal is always to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain the integrity of our services.

Hippocratic Oath for AI Practitioners

We uphold a Hippocratic Oath for AI Practitioners, affirming our dedication to prioritizing human welfare in all our AI initiatives. This ethical commitment influences every project and operation at PlayHT, ensuring that our technologies are always used to enhance human capabilities and contribute positively to society.

We pledge to fulfill, to the best of our ability and judgment, this covenant:

We will respect the autonomy and dignity of all individuals and ensure that the AI systems we develop or deploy respect human rights and personal freedoms.

We will strive to use AI to enhance the well-being of individuals and society, aiming to create benefits that are accessible to all, without prejudice or exclusion.

We commit to preventing harm. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the AI systems we contribute to are safe, secure, and operate without unintended bias or detrimental impact.

We will safeguard personal data, uphold privacy rights, and ensure confidentiality in all our professional endeavors involving AI.

We accept responsibility for the AI systems we design or deploy, and will strive to continuously monitor their impact and effectiveness, making necessary adjustments to align with ethical standards.

By taking this oath, we commit ourselves to ethical practice in the development and application of artificial intelligence, recognizing that our work has profound implications for society and future generations.

PlayHT: A Safe AI-powered Present and Future

Through these initiatives, PlayHT aims to lead the way in the responsible development and use of AI technologies. Our commitment goes beyond mere compliance with regulations; it's about forging a path toward a future where AI continues to serve humanity and enhance human capabilities ethically, responsibly, and with the utmost respect without compromising ethical values or personal integrity.