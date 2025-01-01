Answer questions based on your existing knowledge base, track orders, and more, escalating to live support only when needed. Integrates with any back end system using Zapier and Make.
Have high volume inbound or outbound use cases? Our voice agents can make and receive calls and scale effortlessly. Make outbound sales calls, pre-qualify inbound callers and escalate based on rules you set.
Our voice agents can accept calls, triage, and set or rescedule appointments based on rules you set. Accept business 24/7 or when your staff can't answer the phone
Voice agents are GDPR, SOC 2 type II, and ISO2700 compliant. All models are available on request on cloud platforms or on-prem for the most demanding enterprise applications
Play's TTS voice models lead the industry in voice quality, prosody and intonation.
Time to first audio as low as 320ms, less if on-prem deployment required
Voice AI generation and customization all supported by easy to use APIs.
Dialog is fine-tuned to ensure accurate generation of acronyms, numerical sequences (e.g. phone, credit card numbers).
English, Spanish, Arabic fully supported; 25+ languages under development
All models are GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 type II compliant. On-prem also available.
If you have an enterprise use case in mind, we'd love to hear from you.