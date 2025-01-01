Comprehensive AI Voice Over Studio

Create AI voice overs, dub audio in 40+ languages, create podcasts, audiobooks and more in this one-stop shop AI voiceover studio.

Voice studio
Ultra realistic text to speech voice actors

AI voices that are indistinguishable from humans

voice

Anthony

If AI voices could win awards for narration, Anthony would.

voice

Arthur

Arthur can read the phone book and people would listen.

voice

Frankie

Frankie’s professional tone is great for training videos.

voice

Aaliyah

Aaliyah can read anything and make it sound poetic.

voice

Pia

Pia’s enthusiasm is contagious. Great for motivational scripts.

voice

Waylon

Waylon has rugged charm. You bet he’s wearing a flannel shirt.

voice

Carmen

An inviting story teller; keeps listeners hanging onto every word.

voice

Leroy

Perfect for announcements, news, & anything you throw his way.

voice

Navya

A warm & enduring, but professional voice actor.

AI Voice Over Studio Features

Every tool and feature you need, in one comprehensive studio.

AI Voice Generator

Convert text to speech in over 42 languages with their unique accents, inflections, and intonations. Use the generated audio in personal or commercial projects.

AI Podcasts

AI Podcasts

Create natural sounding, conversational podcasts that sound like two people having a conversation. The first multi-turn, multi-voice AI voice generator.

Create AI podcasts

AI Voice Cloning

Replicate any voice with stunning accuracy and emotion. Retain your intonation, rhythm, and pacing.

AI Voice Cloning
AI Dubbing

AI Dubbing

Seamlessly translate and sync voices across multiple languages. Grow your international audience in native sounding accents.

Dub audio

AI Voice Agents

Build Intelligent AI voice assistants with just a few clicks. Choose your voice, add your knowledge, and watch it transform customer experience forever.

AI Voice Agents
AI Denoiser

AI Denoiser

Clean up background hums, hisses, and any unwanted noise automatically. Let the voices pop, crisp, and clear.

See Why People Love PlayAI

The fastest text-to-speech platform loved by businesses, creators and developers

Stars

Talking with an AI voice that you can interrupt, like this one @play_ht (and not like OpenAI’s), is truly game-changing. The conversation flows much more smoothly and naturally. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they start remembering things about you. “Her” is definitely getting close.

Stars

Ever wanted to offer human-ish customer service, 247? Or how about making Batman's butler your customer service point man? This is one of the most amazingly useful and fun applications or AI that I have ever used. Take a bow, @play_ht

Stars

Pretty amazing progress in voice cloning and LLMs in the last year. Here’s a super low latency demo from @play_ht (YC w23) where you can talk to AI me

Multilingual Synthesis

Enjoy the same quality in over 42 languages that sound like a native speaker. With local inflections and fine-tuned nuances, they are indistinguishable from humans.

usAmerican EnglishgbBritish EnglishauAustralian EnglishcaCanadian EnglishieIrish EnglishdeGermanesSpanishfrFrenchitItaliantrTurkishjpJapanesecnChineseinHindiptPortuguesemyMalayphFilipino
Explore All Languages & Accents

Want to Talk to Our Team?

If you have an enterprise use case in mind, we'd love to hear from you.

