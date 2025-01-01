const options = { method: 'POST', headers: { AUTHORIZATION: '<api-key>', 'X-USER-ID': '<api-key>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, body: JSON.stringify({ model: 'PlayDialog', text: `Country Mouse: Welcome to my humble home, cousin! Town Mouse: Thank you, cousin. It's quite... peaceful here. Country Mouse: It is indeed. I hope you're hungry. I've prepared a simple meal of beans, barley, and fresh roots. Town Mouse: Well, it's... earthy. Do you eat this every day?`, voice: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json', voice2: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json', outputFormat: 'mp3', speed: 1, sampleRate: 44100, seed: null, temperature: null, turnPrefix: 'Country Mouse:', turnPrefix2: 'Town Mouse:', prompt: '<string>', prompt2: '<string>', voiceConditioningSeconds: 20, voiceConditioningSeconds2: 20, language: 'english', webHookUrl: '<string>', }), }; fetch('https://api.play.ai/api/v1/tts', options) .then(response => response.json()) .then(response => console.log(response)) .catch(err => console.error(err));