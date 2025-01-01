Make contact centers sound human

Give callers a great experience with the industry's most human sounding voices. Make them stick around and keep call deflection high

Our models lead the industry on speech quality

Don't just take our word for it - In blind human preference testing, PlayDialog beat the industry's leading model by 3:1

Benchmark

They're fast

Our low-latency TTS models have TTFA (Time to first audio) as low as 125ms through our API, and even less if you require an on-prem solution.

They're accurate

Our voice models are fine tuned to handle complex acronyms and numerical sequences like credit cards and phone numbers accurately, with correct pace and intonation

Multilingual

They're multilingual

Our Play 3.0 mini model supports 30 languages, many with multiple male and female voice out of the box

They're easy to integrate

All voice AI models are easy to use through our APIs and SDKs, and support websockets, SIP trunking. Get your voice app up and running in hours not weeks.

Generate spoken audio from input text

    const options = {
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
        AUTHORIZATION: '<api-key>',
        'X-USER-ID': '<api-key>',
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    },
    body: JSON.stringify({
        model: 'PlayDialog',
        text: `Country Mouse: Welcome to my humble home, cousin! 
            Town Mouse: Thank you, cousin. It's quite... peaceful here. 
            Country Mouse: It is indeed. I hope you're hungry. 
            I've prepared a simple meal of beans, barley, and fresh roots. 
            Town Mouse: Well, it's... earthy. Do you eat this every day?`,
        voice: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json',
        voice2: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json',
        outputFormat: 'mp3',
        speed: 1,
        sampleRate: 44100,
        seed: null,
        temperature: null,
        turnPrefix: 'Country Mouse:',
        turnPrefix2: 'Town Mouse:',
        prompt: '<string>',
        prompt2: '<string>',
        voiceConditioningSeconds: 20,
        voiceConditioningSeconds2: 20,
        language: 'english',
        webHookUrl: '<string>',
        }),
    };

    fetch('https://api.play.ai/api/v1/tts', options)
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(response => console.log(response))
    .catch(err => console.error(err));

They're secure

Our platform secures data at rest and in transit, and we're ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2 type II compliant. We support on-prem deployments for the most demanding applications

Key Features

Lifelike voices

Play's TTS voice models lead the industry in voice quality, prosody and intonation.

Low latency

Time to first audio as low as 125ms with Play 3.0 mini, less if on-prem deployment required

Easy to use

Voice AI generation and customization all supported by easy to use APIs.

Accuracy

Dialog is fine-tuned to ensure accurate generation of acronyms, numerical sequences (e.g. phone, credit card numbers).

Multilingual

English, Spanish, Arabic fully supported; 25+ languages under development

Security

All models are GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 type II compliant. On-prem also available.

