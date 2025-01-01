import axios from 'axios'; import dotenv from 'dotenv'; dotenv.config(); // Set up headers with your API secret key and user ID const userId = process.env.PLAYDIALOG_USER_ID; const secretKey = process.env.PLAYDIALOG_SECRET_KEY; const headers = { 'X-USER-ID': userId, Authorization: secretKey, 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }; // Define the model const model = 'PlayDialog'; // Define voices for the 2 hosts // Find all voices here https://docs.play.ai/tts-api-reference/voices const voice1 = 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json'; const voice2 = 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/e040bd1b-f190-4bdb-83f0-75ef85b18f84/original/manifest.json'; // Podcast transcript should be in the format of Host 1: ... Host 2: const transcript = ` Host 1: Welcome to The Tech Tomorrow Podcast! Today we're diving into the fascinating world of voice AI and what the future holds. Host 2: And what a topic this is. The technology has come so far from those early days of basic voice commands. Host 1: Remember when we thought it was revolutionary just to ask our phones to set a timer? Host 2: Now we're having full conversations with AI that can understand context, emotion, and even cultural nuances. It's incredible. Host 1: Though it does raise some interesting questions about privacy and ethics. Where do we draw the line? Host 2: Exactly. The potential benefits for accessibility and education are huge, but we need to be thoughtful about implementation. Host 1: Well, we'll be exploring all of these aspects today. Stay with us as we break down the future of voice AI. `; const payload = { model, text: transcript, voice: voice1, voice2: voice2, turnPrefix: 'Host 1:', turnPrefix2: 'Host 2:', outputFormat: 'mp3', }; // Send the POST request to trigger podcast generation const response = await axios.post('https://api.play.ai/api/v1/tts/', payload, { headers }); // Get the job ID to check the status const jobId = response.data.id; if (!jobId) { throw new Error('Job ID not returned by API'); } // Use the job ID to check completion status const url = `https://api.play.ai/api/v1/tts/${jobId}`; const delaySeconds = 2000; // Keep checking until status is COMPLETED. // Longer transcripts take more time to complete. let podcastAudio = null; while (!podcastAudio) { const statusResponse = await axios.get(url, { headers }); const status = statusResponse.data.output?.status; console.log(status); if (status === 'COMPLETED') { // Once completed, audio URL will be available podcastAudio = statusResponse.data.output.url; } else { await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, delaySeconds)); } } console.log('Podcast audio URL:', podcastAudio);