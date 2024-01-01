AI Voice Cloning with Unparalleled Quality

Clone high-quality voices that are 99% accurate to their real human voices.

No need for expensive equipment or complicated software. Perfect for content creators, podcasters, and businesses looking to add a personal touch to their audio projects.

Click on a voice to hear it

Play Icon
Elon
Audio Bars
elon
Play Icon
The Rock
Audio Bars
dwayne
Play Icon
JFK
Audio Bars
jfk
Play Icon
Tom
Audio Bars
tom
Play Icon
Offerman
Audio Bars
offerman
Play Icon
Joe
Audio Bars
rogan
Play Icon
Neil D. Tyson
Audio Bars
neil
Play Icon
Obama
Audio Bars
obama
Play Icon
Kevin Hart
Audio Bars
kevin

Voice samples are only for demonstration purpose

Clone a voice nowContact Sales

Listen to our latest AI podcast episode to get a feel of what’s possible

At podcast.ai we create interesting conversations by cloning voices of renowned figures and celebrities to showcase PlayHT’s unique voice cloning technology.

As seen on

brands
brands
brands
brands
brands
brands

Clone a voice with any speaking style. Preserve the accent and all the nuances.

PlayHT’s realtime Voice Cloning software allows you to create a voice in any style. We don't need perfect, studio-quality audio to generate your near-perfect voice clone.

Want to be a little bit peppy for advertisements? PlayHT can do that. What about a quiet, gentle tone or whispering for guided meditation? PlayHT does that better than any other tool. Check out these samples to see how easily we can generate voice clones in any style for any project you can think of.

3 Easy steps to clone your voice

1

Upload 2-3 hours of speech

You don't need professional equipment but it's best to have at least 1 hour of clear speaking time without any music or background noise to get a perfect clone.

2

Wait for few hours

We moderate every voice cloning request to ensure voices are never cloned on our platform unethically (without the consent of the voice owner).

3

Use it in the editor or API

Your cloned voice will be available only to you, alongside our other Ultra-Realistic voices in a special Cloned section.

Sold on PlayHT’s AI voice cloning technology? Clone your voice today!

Clone your voice today!

Learn all about Voice Cloning

Voice cloning is the process of creating a synthetic voice using the audio recordings of a real person. Voice cloning uses Artificial Intelligence techniques to train a Machine Learning voice model on the real recordings to extract spectrums of the voice and create a voice that sounds almost exactly like the real voice.

PlayHT uses advanced deep learning techniques to create voice clones that are expressive, emotional and resemble 99% to the real voice.
Cloning a voice is very easy at PlayHT. All we need is a couple of hours of voice recording of the person and voice will be ready in a couple of hours.

You can clone a voice using our online software. If you are cloning your own voice you'll have to record a consent and then you'll be asked to upload your voice recordings. Once you upload all the audio recordings, your voice will be submitted for cloning. You'll hear from us once your voice is cloned. You can then start using the voice from our online text to speech editor or the API.
Yes, we allow you to clone another person's voice if you have their consent. As you can imagine, cloning a voice which sounds exactly like the person is a powerful thing and can be easily misused. We deeply care about ethics and privacy and have implemented verfication processes and regulations to avoid people cloning anyone's voice without their consent.
It usually takes 3-4 hours to clone a voice once you upload the audio recordings. That's a fraction of the time compared to other voice cloners. To be honest, we can clone a voice instantly with a few seconds of audio which is called Zero Shot cloning and quality would be great but the voice wouldn't be dynamic enough. The way machine learning works is the more data is provided the better the results are. In this case, the more audio recordings are uploaded the dynamic and real the voice would sound.
We just need the audio recordings of the person to clone their voice. The audio needs to be high-quality without music or background noise. 1-2 hours of audio recordings usually generate 99% accurate voice clones but 20-40 minutes of audio also works fine. But of course, the more audio you provide the better the voice will be.
You can use your cloned voice either using PlayHT's online Voice Generation tool where you simply select your voice, type the text and generate audio, or you can use PlayHT's API.
Absolutely! PlayHT's state of the art voice cloning preserves the accent to almost 100%. Listen to our voice cloning samples and experience the magic for yourself.
We evaluate voice cloning requests on a case-by-case basis. Please get in touch with us to help us understand your requirements and share a quote with you. But know that its not crazy expensive to clone your voice. People from all sorts of budgets are cloning their voices on PlayHT - from Youtube creators to Fortune 500 enterprises. So we're pretty sure we'll be able to clone your voice within the budget you have.
Absolutely not. Your cloned voice is your intellectual property. You own the rights to the cloned voice. Therefore, you can use the voice as you wish without worrying about copyrights and legal.
Nope. You don't have to read any specific script. Any existing audio recordings of your voice will do. Just make sure they are high-quality and they don't have any background music or noise, otherwise the same will be included in the cloned voice.
Yes, our voice cloning software is smart enough to recognize speakers in the audio. So you can upload all the audio recordings you have without making any edits or cuttting parts.

Easy to clone, easier to use in our Editor. Start now

Clone your voice today!

Use PlayHT’s online Text to Voice Editor

Once your voice is cloned, you can use our modern Text to Voice editor to seamlessly create speech content with your voice. You'll be blown away with the quality of the voice you’ll hear.

Use PlayHT’s online Text to Voice Editor

Using your cloned voice on PlayHT

Generate unlimited previews

Generate unlimited previews

Since this is generative voice AI, each time you render the audio it’s going to be unique. Generate multiple samples and select the perfect one for your needs.

Convert unlimited words

Convert unlimited words

There’s no limit on how many words you convert in PlayHT’s text to speech editor. It’s your voice to use how you want and it won’t get tired.

Export as WAV

Export as WAV

Once you’ve generated the voice samples you can easily export them as individual audio clips or a single file in high-quality WAV format.

Access your cloned voice using PlayHT’s API

PlayHT offers near realtime voice generation API to create voice overs using your cloned voice. You can also access the ultra-realistic voices that are available on PlayHT’s text to speech platform.

Here’s how you can access your cloned voice through PlayHT’s voice generation API

1

Sign up on PlayHT and clone your voice.

2

Acquire your secret key from PlayHT’s online dashboard to access PlayHT’s API

3

Pass your cloned voice name along with the text to the api and get the rendered audio using a webhook.

Why is PlayHT the best AI Voice Cloning software

State of the art Voice Cloning

State of the art Voice Cloning

Our voice cloning model produces near-perfect, emotionally diverse and professional vocal performances. Leave the tin-can sound in the trash

Advanced Security

Advanced Security

We've built a robust model to clone your voice to near-perfection, beyond what has ever been possible before. Our data systems are built to keep your identity safe.

Verified Access

Verified Access

No voice clone is accessible outside of our ecosystem. We keep your clone safe behind 2FA and manually verify every clone request with a pre-set, mandatory voice print verification system.

Fastest to First Word

Fastest to First Word

PlayHT offers a voice cloning service that produces near-perfect audio clones in hours without requiring long tuning times or expensive audio inputs

Advanced Script Editing

Advanced Script Editing

Our rich-text editor speeds up vocal performance workflows, allowing for real-time editing and quick generation of lines without spending day in post

Voiceover Scalability

Voiceover Scalability

With our voice cloning software, we eliminate traditional vocal work problems and the need for re-reads, providing unlimited use across unlimited projects

Data Security

Data Security

Voice cloning is an emergent technology and we're leading the industry with our state-of-the-art machine learning model. Security compliance is more important than ever when you're dealing with someone's cloned voice. We have taken numerous steps to secure your voiceprint, the voice clone, as well as the outputs to ensure that we treat your identity with the care it deserves. We've all watched Terminator and we know what activating SkyNet looks like!

What can I use my cloned voice for?

Voice Cloning for E-Learning

Students and employees absorb information better when they're engaged. The best way to increase that engagement is to have voice overs narrating the courses they're enrolled in and AI-voices are the fastest way to provide them. Scale up your E-Learning projects and output by using our voice cloning service to read your scripts exactly as you have them written. As information and education changes, simply re-generate your cloned voice lines in just a few seconds. Now projects won't go over budget and can easily be updated for your students.

Voice Cloning for E-Learning
Voice Cloning for Entertainment

Need a vocal performance and deadlines are approaching fast? Have a voice clone of your talent ready to go and you'll be able to add lines to your content without having to have your talent take days to return a new read. AI voice cloning defeats all the typical problems of talent schedules and surprise changes by making your talent's voice available whenever you need it. Use our service anywhere you may need a voice over by cloning a voice and using our rich-text editor to generate a couple of takes. Vocal talent directors love being able to get extra reads for free with a voice clone because performances can be fine tuned to the exact tone they need.

Voice Cloning for Entertainment
Voice Cloning for Game Development

The gaming market expects engaging vocal performances and characters larger than life. Use our voice cloning service with your talent's character performance and have limitless potential to voice over quests, DLC content, even cutscenes to expand your story. When your dialog writers submit a final script, simply copy and paste it into our editor, select the cloned voice and get new, engaging lines in just a couple of seconds. Export the sound files individually or as a single large file and you'll have something ready for post-processing, environmental effects, or anything else you may need to make the greatest impact for your players. It's easy to generate multiple takes to make the final cut perfect!

Voice Cloning for Game Development
Voice Cloning for Wellness

Wellness apps thrive on users feeling like they are having a guided, personal experience that fits their needs. But wellness guides only have so much time in the day, leading to large, impersonal classes or generic audio tracks. Use a voice clone together with your wellness plans to quickly generate daily meditation guides that fit exactly what your clients and users are looking for. We can clone any type of performance, including whispers, to ensure that your users are getting the experience that they're expecting. Export our files into any audio editing app and you can pair a voice clone with musical accompaniment or as part of therapeutic reminders. Humans connect better with vocal encouragement instead of text, so use a voice clone to give your users the wellness they're looking for.

Voice Cloning for Wellness
Voice Cloning for Advertising

Video and audio are the most impactful advertising medium available to marketers today. Scaling up advertising production is normally costly and time consuming, especially if you want to test messaging in a robust manner. If you need to eliminate guess work in your strategic marketing plans and need to produce a lot of video and audio quickly, use a voice clone to get it done. A/B testing is a lot easier when you can test scripts on the fly, right when you need them. Voice clones speed up the talent performance process and enhance your brand experience by providing consistent, familiar voices that won't age or get sick. If your marketing depends on being recognizable to your audience, having a consistent voice clone in your media is a top priority.

Voice Cloning for Advertising
Voice Cloning for Podcast

Podcast production is time consuming. Each episode takes hours to record and even more hours to produce into something pleasant to listen to. With a voice clone, you can correct speaking mistakes or even create entire episodes in just a fraction of the time. Podcast listeners engage with voice more than any other of the human senses and you need something nearly perfect to make scaling up your podcast episodes even possible. That's where a voice clone comes in. Voice clones allow you to develop entire episodes quickly and change your podcast from something people might occasionally get to listen to, to something that they can engage with any time they want to, all with relevant and fresh content.

Voice Cloning for Podcast
Voice Cloning for YouTube

Voice overs are an important aspect of YouTube viewing. Without a vocal aspect to keep them engaged, YouTube viewers are going to drop off quickly. To keep your audience glued to the screen, you'll need to use a voice clone to get voice overs sounding as close to real as possible. If you're a bigger channel, your team producing content needs to have access to your channel voice, without having to wait for you to reach a microphone. Scaling up YouTube output is one of the most impactful things a channel can do to grow and until now everyone has been limited by their human capabilities. With a voice clone, producing YouTube content because smooth and easy to create. Now, you won't have to re-shoot content or edit lines in post with looming deadlines. Simply generate some lines with your voice clone and move on to uploading the exactly the video you want: one with high quality, precise voice overs.

Voice Cloning for YouTube

Start cloning your voice with AI today

Clone your voice today!