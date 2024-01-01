Create engaging voice overs for your YouTube videos using AI

Monetizing AI voices on YouTube is a tricky business. It's not impossible to make money off of AI voices, but it's not easy either. They have rules you need to follow.



As any YouTuber knows, the more views your content gets, the more money you make. So if you have an AI voice that sounds like a human being and can be entertaining, then you have an advantage over other content creators who are just using their natural voice.



The problem with monetizing AI voices is that they can't talk about anything other than what they've been programmed with. This means that if your audience isn't interested in the subject matter of your videos, then there's really no point in putting them out there because they won't get many views.



It's also important to note that while it may seem like AI voices would be able to say anything because they're computers and therefore don't have limitations like humans do, that actually isn't true at all!



In fact, AI voices are limited by their programming: if they've been taught to say one thing and only one thing, then they can't say anything else unless you reprogram them again (which takes time). And since we're talking about YouTube here—where people want quick entertainment— it's important to understand that your videos will only get views if they're entertaining. And while you can certainly use AI voices to make an entertaining video, it's up to you to make sure that the content is worth watching!