Create engaging voice overs for your YouTube videos using AI

Easily narrate your YouTube videos with PlayHT’s AI Voice Generator

Handpicked AI Voices for YouTube Videos

May it be Explainer, Review or Entertainment Videos, there’s a PlayHT voice for any type of YouTube video.

If you're a YouTube content creator and have been looking for a unique way to give your videos a voice, then a handpicked AI voice generator may be just what you need.

AI-generated voices provide consistency, character, and a personal touch to your videos that's hard to replicate in any other way. You can compliment a particular brand or style with a vocal track that helps viewers recognize and relate to your content without much effort.

It also eliminates the need for costly recording equipment or lengthy setup time for vocal takes. Investing in an AI voice generator is a great way of streamlining the production process while still keeping it entertaining!
Handpicked AI Voices for YouTube Videos

How to Use AI Voices for YouTube Videos

AI technology is playing an ever increasing role in our lives and AI voices are becoming more popular to use in YouTube videos. AI text to speech services present a unique possibility for YouTubers looking to produce engaging content.

AI voices can be customized to match a certain tone and inflection, allowing content creators to create narrated tutorials and explainer videos that match the brand they've built.

AI text-to-speech is also extremely quick and cost effective, making it an attractive option for budget-minded video professionals. In short, AI voices can be used as a valuable tool by YouTubers wanting to add a life-like voiceover effect to their videos.

You can use an AI-generated voices for your YouTube voice overs in just four easy steps:
  • 1
    Paste your script for the video.
  • 2
    Select one of PlayHT’s AI voices. You have the choice of pre-selected voices based on use case, or AI voices based on age, gender, and nationality.
  • 3
    Generate an AI voice over. You can tweak the voice’s style, speed, volume, and cadence.
  • 4
    Export your video with the voice over.
Why Use AI Voice Overs for YouTube Videos?

AI voice overs are a great way to give a YouTube video a boost, quickly and affordably. Artificial intelligence technology has come a long way, making it possible to create an AI voice generator that sounds human without any of the extra time, costs or hassle associated with hiring a professional voice over artist.

These voice overs offer a range of impressive features including adjustable pitch and speed settings, custom intonations and accents, as well as ability to easily match the speaker's emotion in real time.

With these advantages and more, there is no doubt that using an AI voice over is a wise decision for anyone looking to make their YouTube videos stand out from the crowd.

Here are eight reasons to convince you to use an AI voice over generator for your YouTube videos.

Saves your precious time.
Hiring a freelance voice over artist can necessitate long waiting periods, but with PlayHT’s AI voice generator you can create a unique voice over in just a few minutes.

No more waiting for voice over artists or spending hours searching for the perfect voice. AI-generated voices are quick and easy to use; you can have an amazing sounding video in just a few minutes.
Save money by not hiring expensive voice actors
Hiring a freelance voice over artist can necessitate long waiting periods, but with PlayHT’s AI voice generator you can create a unique voice over in just a few minutes.

No more waiting for voice over artists or spending hours searching for the perfect voice. AI-generated voices are quick and easy to use; you can have an amazing sounding video in just a few minutes.
You can focus more on ideas for YouTube videos and leave the voice generation to PlayHT
Using an AI voice generator frees you up to spend more time focusing on the content of your video. You can focus on coming up with creative ideas and leave the “boring” task of generating a voice over to PlayHT.
Videos without voice overs are boring and less engaging
Playing a part in making videos more engaging, voice overs are essential to any successful YouTube video. With PlayHT’s AI voice generator, you can easily create outstanding sounding voice overs that will help your videos stand out from the crowd.
You can match any accent or language
PlayHT offers a range of voices in various accents and languages, allowing you to create content that’s accessible to a wider audience. This means more viewers and subscribers for your channel.
Use the most expressive AI voices for your videos
PlayHT’s AI voices are incredibly expressive, allowing you to convey emotion and create authentic sounding videos. You can choose from a range of intonations and accents for your voiceover, making it easy to find the perfect sound for your YouTube video.
Text to speech is perfect for YouTube Shorts
YouTube Shorts is a new feature that encourages people to create short videos using only their phone. Using an AI voice generator like PlayHT is a great way to add a professional-sounding voiceover to your YouTube Shorts quickly and easily.
Create a consistent sound for your brand
If you’re looking to create consistency throughout your videos, an AI voice generator from PlayHT is a great way to do it. You can pick the same voice for all of your videos, or choose multiple voices to create a unique brand identity for your channel.
Try PlayHT for Free

You have many choices when it comes to AI-powered text-to-speech tools. But, if you’re looking for ultra-realistic AI, then there’s no better choice than PlayHT. The great thing about PlayHT’s AI voices is their near-perfect resemblance to real human voices.

Ready to make a splash with your video content? PlayHT has all you need for success, from AI algorithms that guarantee quality output regardless of intro or full recording length to compatibility across Windows, MacOS and Microsoft - the trifecta!

Plus there's no risk; try it out free before deciding if it’s right for you. Get ahead today—the competition isn't waiting around!
Frequently Asked Questions

Yes! Some of our customers have used our text-to-speech technology to create YouTube voiceovers, and we've seen great results.

You can use our tool to create a voiceover for any kind of video or audio you're working on. You can also use it for any other kind of project, such as voice-overs for your phone or web app. We offer a wide range of voices, languages, accents and options for customization.

We recommend using our ultra-realistic AI text-to-speech tool which allows you to convert written content into spoken words. You can then use these tools together to create a professional-sounding YouTube video or podcast!
You can do a voice over for your YouTube video in two ways: manually or automatically.

Manual voice overs are the most popular option and can be done using any computer, tablet, or mobile device with a microphone. The process is simple: record yourself saying whatever you want to say and then upload it to YouTube as an audio file.

Automatic voice overs use artificial intelligence (AI) to synthesize speech from written text. While this method is slightly more complicated than manual voice overs, it creates more natural-sounding narration and can be done on any device with access to the internet.
Monetizing AI voices on YouTube is a tricky business. It's not impossible to make money off of AI voices, but it's not easy either. They have rules you need to follow.

As any YouTuber knows, the more views your content gets, the more money you make. So if you have an AI voice that sounds like a human being and can be entertaining, then you have an advantage over other content creators who are just using their natural voice.

The problem with monetizing AI voices is that they can't talk about anything other than what they've been programmed with. This means that if your audience isn't interested in the subject matter of your videos, then there's really no point in putting them out there because they won't get many views.

It's also important to note that while it may seem like AI voices would be able to say anything because they're computers and therefore don't have limitations like humans do, that actually isn't true at all!

In fact, AI voices are limited by their programming: if they've been taught to say one thing and only one thing, then they can't say anything else unless you reprogram them again (which takes time). And since we're talking about YouTube here—where people want quick entertainment— it's important to understand that your videos will only get views if they're entertaining. And while you can certainly use AI voices to make an entertaining video, it's up to you to make sure that the content is worth watching!
For those who prefer their tech with a bit of pizazz, text-to-speech YouTube channels are sure to satisfy. Here are some YouTube channels who monetize their videos using text-to-speech:
  • SANQ4
  • Ride Alive
  • Veldora-kun
  • Aniplot
  • Sir Read It
  • Luca Roblox
  • Florid Miston
Whether you're looking for something funny or informational, text-to-speech channels are often an entertaining option that honors the platform as a source of entertainment as well as education.
The answer is yes.

AI voice technology is one of the fastest-growing trends in digital marketing, and it's not just because people want to talk to Alexa or Siri. It's also because they want their content to be heard by the right audience—and that means the audiences that are most likely to engage with it.

In order for you to reach the right audience and drive engagement, you need a voice that sounds like your brand and your content. And that's where AI comes in! We use machine learning technology to create voices that sound like your brand and its content.

These voices can then be used in any type of content, from videos to podcasts and even audio books. This allows you to present your brand's message in a way that feels authentic—and it works!

Our clients have seen a significant increase in engagement since implementing this strategy—and we're certain that once you try it out for yourself, you'll see the same results!
One of the best text to speech software for YouTube videos is PlayHT, which allows you to insert text directly into your video and have it read aloud by a voice that sounds like a human (but without the annoying pauses and inflection).

As you can see in the example below, this makes it easy to add subtitles or captions so that your videos are accessible to everyone. You can also customize the style of the font and choose from male or female voices.

In addition to PlayHT, there's also Speechify, which has similar features but costs $11.58 per month. And if you're looking for other options, try Murf AI—it's free for limited accounts and costs $19 per month!

