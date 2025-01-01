Trusted by teams at
“PlayAI’s models bring more natural, fluid sounding voices in multiple languages, and are delivered with ultra low latency. Their on-prem offering makes it a natural fit for our application, where data security is crucial.”
Keith Fearon, Head of Growth, 11x
< 150ms latency
40+ languages
Accurate voice cloning
On-prem deployments supported
Create engaging AI dialogs, podcasts and conversations using our proprietary Contextual Tone Prediction technology that lets the model understand each turn in a conversation and generate speech with the right prosody and emotion.
Play 3.0 mini was finetuned on a diverse dataset of alpha-numeric phrases and supports critical use cases where information such as phone numbers, passport numbers, dates, currencies, etc. can’t be misread.
Play 3.0 mini is heavily optimized for low latency, and its smaller footprint means it's far more cost efficient that competitive models. Host it yourself if you need it even faster
Despite its small size, Play 3.0 mini supports 30+ languages, with a deep bench of voices OOTB for the most common languages. Say hola, bonjour really quickly
Want an accurate voice clone for your application? Play 3.0 mini is the industry's most accurate voice cloning model, and it takes as little as 30 seconds.
Play 3.0 Mini is easy to use and is available through our API and on platforms like Fal. It also supports Websockets and streaming from LLMs.
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
AUTHORIZATION: '<api-key>',
'X-USER-ID': '<api-key>',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: '{"model":"Play3.0-mini","text":"Hello! Said the realistic voice.","voice":"s3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/baf1ef41-36b6-428c-9bdf-50ba54682bd8/original/manifest.json","quality":"draft","outputFormat":"mp3","speed":1,"sampleRate":24000,"seed":null,"temperature":null,"voiceGuidance":null,"styleGuidance":null,"textGuidance":1,"language":"english"}'
};
fetch('https://api.play.ai/api/v1/tts/stream', options)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
PlayAI's models go where you need them, including on-prem for the highest security applications
PlayDialog is GDPR, SOC 2 type II, and ISO2700 compliant. All models are available on request on cloud platforms or on-prem for the most demanding enterprise applications
Play's TTS voice models lead the industry in voice quality, prosody and intonation.
Time to first audio <150ms, less if on-prem deployment required
Voice AI generation and customization all supported by easy to use APIs.
Play 3.0 mini is fine-tuned to ensure accurate generation of acronyms, numerical sequences (e.g. phone, credit card numbers).
Play 3.0 mini supports 40+ languages
All models are GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 type II compliant. On-prem also available.
