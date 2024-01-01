A Powerful Text to Audio Online Editor
Powered by machine learning, our interactive editor will ease the way you create audio using AI voices.
Rated Excellent on Trustpilot
The PlayHT’s online text to audio editor is a tool that gives you access to all the best text-to-speech AI voices from Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft to create the most realistic audio for your needs.
Our editor provides you a single, easy-to-use and intuitive interface to convert any text to audio using the world’s leading AI voices.
Convert text to MP3 and WAV formats. Create high-quality audio files using different sample rates ranging from 8kHz to 48kHz.
Unlike waiting for delivery when working with voice actors, you can create high quality natural-sounding audio with PlayHT in a matter just minutes.
You are free to use the generated speech files for commercial and personal use with full rights.
Edit the text, change the emotion, set the tone - get creative! Do as many revisions you want to create the perfect voice over audio and download as many times as you wish.
Leverage futuristic text-to-speech tech to create the most realistic speech using AI voices.
829 AI Voices, 142 Languages
Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male and female AI voices available across 120+ languages
Expressive Voice Styles
Explore a range of expressive voices styles such as newscaster, formal, and casual, amongst many others
Pronunciations & Phonetics Library
Take fine control over how words are pronounced using the IPA, and save them in your prounciations library
Multi-Voice Feature
Simulate a real conversation by having multiple voices within the same audio file
Add Natural Pauses
Insert variable pauses in the audio or set custom pause durations for punctuation marks
Manipulate Voice Tones
Manipulate the volume, rate and pitch of words or even entire sentences to create unique voice effects
PlayHT works out-of-the-box with most platforms on the web.