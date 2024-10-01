AI IVR for Efficient Call Management

Transform your call-handling process with PlayHT's AI-powered IVR. Automate call routing, provide instant responses, and direct callers to the right department, improving customer experience.

Reduce wait times, manage high call volumes, offer 24/7 service, and cut operational costs.

TRAINED ONPre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
Try a conversation+1 310-919-0613
DEMO AGENT

TRAINED ONBookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
Try a conversation+1 650-600-0334
DEMO AGENT

TRAINED ONMenu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
Try a conversation+1 312-313-6307

Instant Call Routing and Query Handling

No more waiting for customers on hold. PlayHT's AI IVR ensures that every call is answered instantly and routed correctly based on the caller's needs. Whether it’s answering routine queries or transferring calls to the right department, our AI IVR handles it all efficiently.

Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition, the AI IVR interacts with callers in real-time, providing a seamless and natural experience while freeing up human agents to handle more complex issues.

Create Your AI IVR in Minutes

Customize Your IVR Flow

Design your IVR with customizable call flows that meet your business needs. Choose how calls are routed based on customer inputs, such as pressing numbers on their keypad or responding with voice commands.

Set Up AI-Powered Voice Prompts

Select from various AI-generated voices, or use your own custom voice, to deliver professional and clear voice prompts that guide callers through your IVR menu.

Train Your AI IVR

Input frequently asked questions, business information, or support documents to ensure your IVR system can provide accurate and relevant responses. Update and fine-tune your IVR regularly to adapt to changing customer needs.

Configure Actions and Call Routing

Set up intelligent call routing to direct callers to specific departments, provide product info, or schedule appointments automatically. Use IVR to gather customer details before transferring them, saving time for both agents and customers.

Deploy and Start Engaging

Once configured, assign your AI IVR to your phone system, and you're ready to go. Your AI IVR will manage incoming calls, route them effectively, and handle customer inquiries in real-time.

Get started

Building and deploying your AI IVR system takes just a few minutes. Start improving your customer call experience today.

Get Started with these AI IVR Templates

Book Your Free Demo Today

See how you can build your own AI IVR System in minutes.

Book a demo

AI IVR Integrations

  • Seamless Scheduling

    Good for:
    • Easy booking setup
    • Across-industry reservations
    • Calendar voice sync
    • Any scheduling business
    Integrates with:
    • Calendly
      Calendly
    • Zoom
      Zoom
    • Google Calendar
      Google Calendar
    • +
      and more!

  • Always-On Companion

    Good for:
    • 24/7 customer support
    • Global time zone service
    • Immediate emergency responses
    • Off-hours communication handling
    Integrates with:
    • Zendesk
      Zendesk
    • Intercom
      Intercom
    • Notion
      Notion
    • +
      and more!

  • CRM Orchestration

    Good for:
    • Personalized customer service
    • Sales and support streamlining
    • Insight-driven marketing
    • Deepening client relationships
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Hubspot
      Hubspot
    • Microsoft Dynamics
      Microsoft Dynamics
    • +
      and more!

  • Lead Engagement And Qualification

    Good for:
    • Prioritizing high-value leads
    • Automating lead contract
    • Enhancing marketing campaigns
    • Support foused sales efforts
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Pipedrive
      Pipedrive
    • Zoho
      Zoho
    • +
      and more!

What is an AI IVR?

AI IVR is an advanced system that enhances traditional IVR by incorporating AI technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning. This allows AI IVR systems to understand and respond to callers in a more natural, human-like manner. By automating interactions, it improves customer service efficiency, reduces wait times, and provides personalized responses.

AI IVR can also route calls more effectively, analyze customer sentiment, and integrate seamlessly with other communication channels, helping businesses lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Why Use an AI IVR?

Cost Effective

AI IVR systems automate repetitive call handling tasks, reducing the need for live agents and helping you save on operational costs.

24/7 Availability

Your AI IVR offers round-the-clock support, answering calls and routing customers even outside business hours.

Multilingual Capabilities

Support global customers with multilingual IVR, offering seamless interactions in various languages, including English and Spanish, with more to come.

High Volume Management

Efficiently manage large volumes of calls without delays. AI IVR ensures all inquiries are addressed promptly, improving customer satisfaction.

Lead Qualification & Routing

Automatically qualify leads and direct calls to the appropriate team. Reduce wait times and streamline your sales and support processes.

Call Routing and Handling

Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.

CRM Integration

Sync customer data with your CRM, ensuring personalized and seamless interactions with every caller.

Message Taking & Voicemail

AI IVR systems can manage voicemails and take detailed messages, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered.

More AI Answering Service Use Cases

FAQ