Transform your call-handling process with PlayHT's AI-powered IVR. Automate call routing, provide instant responses, and direct callers to the right department, improving customer experience.

Instant Call Routing and Query Handling

No more waiting for customers on hold. PlayHT's AI IVR ensures that every call is answered instantly and routed correctly based on the caller's needs. Whether it’s answering routine queries or transferring calls to the right department, our AI IVR handles it all efficiently.

Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition, the AI IVR interacts with callers in real-time, providing a seamless and natural experience while freeing up human agents to handle more complex issues.