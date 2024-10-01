Customize Your IVR Flow
Design your IVR with customizable call flows that meet your business needs. Choose how calls are routed based on customer inputs, such as pressing numbers on their keypad or responding with voice commands.
Transform your call-handling process with PlayHT's AI-powered IVR. Automate call routing, provide instant responses, and direct callers to the right department, improving customer experience.
Reduce wait times, manage high call volumes, offer 24/7 service, and cut operational costs.
No more waiting for customers on hold. PlayHT's AI IVR ensures that every call is answered instantly and routed correctly based on the caller's needs. Whether it’s answering routine queries or transferring calls to the right department, our AI IVR handles it all efficiently.
Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition, the AI IVR interacts with callers in real-time, providing a seamless and natural experience while freeing up human agents to handle more complex issues.
Select from various AI-generated voices, or use your own custom voice, to deliver professional and clear voice prompts that guide callers through your IVR menu.
Input frequently asked questions, business information, or support documents to ensure your IVR system can provide accurate and relevant responses. Update and fine-tune your IVR regularly to adapt to changing customer needs.
Set up intelligent call routing to direct callers to specific departments, provide product info, or schedule appointments automatically. Use IVR to gather customer details before transferring them, saving time for both agents and customers.
Once configured, assign your AI IVR to your phone system, and you're ready to go. Your AI IVR will manage incoming calls, route them effectively, and handle customer inquiries in real-time.
Building and deploying your AI IVR system takes just a few minutes. Start improving your customer call experience today.
See how you can build your own AI IVR System in minutes.
AI IVR is an advanced system that enhances traditional IVR by incorporating AI technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning. This allows AI IVR systems to understand and respond to callers in a more natural, human-like manner. By automating interactions, it improves customer service efficiency, reduces wait times, and provides personalized responses.
AI IVR can also route calls more effectively, analyze customer sentiment, and integrate seamlessly with other communication channels, helping businesses lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction.
AI IVR systems automate repetitive call handling tasks, reducing the need for live agents and helping you save on operational costs.
Your AI IVR offers round-the-clock support, answering calls and routing customers even outside business hours.
Support global customers with multilingual IVR, offering seamless interactions in various languages, including English and Spanish, with more to come.
Efficiently manage large volumes of calls without delays. AI IVR ensures all inquiries are addressed promptly, improving customer satisfaction.
Automatically qualify leads and direct calls to the appropriate team. Reduce wait times and streamline your sales and support processes.
Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.
Sync customer data with your CRM, ensuring personalized and seamless interactions with every caller.
AI IVR systems can manage voicemails and take detailed messages, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered.
