Answer Phone Calls Instantly

Say goodbye to phone trees, or worse yet - putting your customer on hold. They demand, and deserve exceptional customer service that can help solve their problems - whether it is during business hours or after-hours.

PlayHT Call Center AI Answering Service does a few things well: It’s your expert on everything you want it to know about your Call Center. Our virtual receptionists are the top conversational AI agents for your telecom industry. They are indistinguishable from human operators and a core part of our AI Answering Service.

Our AI Call Center AI Answering Services are intelligent and learn from every call it takes. These knowledgeable Call Center AI Answering Services can also schedule, change, cancel appointments, and also follow up with callers. PlayHT virtual receptionists can solve your answering service woes, while always providing an exceptional experience to your callers. Our Call Center AI Answering Service is a better alternative to outsourcing your calls.

How to Create a Call Center AI Answering Service in Minutes

Create one, or multiple virtual receptionists trained to take over your telecom industry front desk - in just 5 minutes.

Create your virtual receptionist

Creating your an empathetic Call Center AI Answering Services is as easy as choosing a name, a gender, and AI voice. You can also clone your own voice for your agent. Upload an image to give your agent a face.

Build you virtual receptionist’s behavior

Quickly enter a greeting, choose a use case and also adjust how your virtual receptionists should speak to your customers. Should they be to the point, or more conversational and chatty. Adjust the agent to speak in a way that best represents your Call Center.

Train your AI receptionist

Type your instructions or upload large, well documented knowledge base docs about how your virtual receptionists should interact with your customers. Train your agent on your pricing, business hours and every detail on how you operate your Call Center.

Add actions

Set up what actions your virtual receptionists can take. This depends on your telecom industry needs, but you can set up knowledgeable answering service to make reservations, cancel, or update scheduling, and more.

Put your agent to work

Assign a phone number to your agent and click “Deploy” and that’s it. Your new Call Center answering service that never takes a break, and is available 24/7, is ready to take on your front desk and help you automate your business.

Get Started with these Answering Service Templates

Personalized A.I. Voice Agents for Your Business
Trained on:your business, your products, your knowledge, your goals, etc.
Get Started
Agent Avatar Image
Health Care Practice
Trained on:Pre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
+1 310-919-0613
Use This Agent Template
Agent Avatar Image
Hotel Concierge
Trained on:Bookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
+1 650-600-0334
Use This Agent Template
Agent Avatar Image
Restaurant Staff
Trained on:Menu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
+1 312-313-6307
Use This Agent Template
Agent Avatar Image
Front Desk Reception
Trained on:Appointment availability, business hours, general FAQ, etc.
+1 510-567-7429
Use This Agent Template
Agent Avatar Image
E-Commerce Store
Trained on:Customers preferences, your business, your services, etc.
+1 206-222-9835
Use This Agent Template

Answering Service Integrations

  • Seamless Scheduling

    Good for:
    • Easy booking setup
    • Across-industry reservations
    • Calendar voice sync
    • Any scheduling business
    Integrates with:
    • Calendly
      Calendly
    • Zoom
      Zoom
    • Google Calendar
      Google Calendar
    • +
      and more!

  • Always-On Companion

    Good for:
    • 24/7 customer support
    • Global time zone service
    • Immediate emergency responses
    • Off-hours communication handling
    Integrates with:
    • Zendesk
      Zendesk
    • Intercom
      Intercom
    • Notion
      Notion
    • +
      and more!

  • CRM Orchestration

    Good for:
    • Personalized customer service
    • Sales and support streamlining
    • Insight-driven marketing
    • Deepening client relationships
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Hubspot
      Hubspot
    • Microsoft Dynamics
      Microsoft Dynamics
    • +
      and more!

  • Lead Engagement And Qualification

    Good for:
    • Prioritizing high-value leads
    • Automating lead contract
    • Enhancing marketing campaigns
    • Support foused sales efforts
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Pipedrive
      Pipedrive
    • Zoho
      Zoho
    • +
      and more!

What is a Call Center AI Answering Service

a Call Center AI Answering Service acts as a virtual receptionist in your Call Center. It expertly manages incoming calls from your customers. This live virtual receptionist service provides call handling, message taking, and call routing, ensuring no call goes unanswered. Bilingual in English and Spanish (soon many other languages), they offer cost-effective call answering solutions, including after-hours support, voicemail management, and scheduling appointments.

With seamless CRM integration and mobile app functionality, businesses can monitor notifications, transfer calls, and engage new clients efficiently. PlayHT offers flexible pricing to suit varying call volumes, making it the best Call Center AI Answering Service. These virtual receptionists can take on your phone monitoring needs full-time or part-time.

Why Use a Call Center AI Answering Service

Cost Effective

Call Center AI Answering Services provide a cost-effective alternative to hiring a full-time, in-office receptionist, reducing overhead costs for small businesses and law firms.

24/7 Availability

With after-hours call handling and live answering service, an AI virtual assistant ensures that incoming calls are managed around the clock, improving customer engagement.

Bilingual Capabilities

AI virtual assistants can handle calls in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, making them ideal for your telecom industry and your customers. They are the most knowledgeable and industry compliant virtual receptionists.

High Volume Management

AI agents efficiently manage high call volumes hitting your Call Center, ensuring that no calls are missed and that all inquiries are addressed promptly.

Schedule Appointments

AI virtual assistants can schedule appointments, send notifications, and manage calendars, streamlining the workflow for your Call Center.

Call Routing and Handling

Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.

CRM Integration

Seamless integration with your Call Center CRM systems allows you to better track interactions with your customers, improving service quality and client relations.

Voicemail and Message Taking

AI virtual assistants can manage voicemails, take messages, and send SMS notifications, ensuring that important information is relayed promptly and accurately. This feature is coming soon.

More AI Answering Service Use Cases

