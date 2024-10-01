AI Phone Call System: Voice Agent Answering Calls 24/7

Never miss a customer call again. Our AI-powered phone call system replicates human conversation, manages appointments, integrates seamlessly with your CRM, and scales effortlessly with your business—all within minutes and at an affordable price.

DEMO AGENT

Health Care Practice

TRAINED ONPre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
DEMO AGENT

Hotel Concierge

TRAINED ONBookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
DEMO AGENT

Restaurant Staff

TRAINED ONMenu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
Answer Phone Calls Instantly

Say goodbye to phone trees, or worse yet - putting your customer on hold. They demand, and deserve, exceptional customer service from live operators who can solve their problems - whether during business hours or after-hours.

PlayHT AI phone call agents do a few things exceptionally well: They’re your experts on everything you want them to know about your business. Our AI agents are the most advanced conversational AI solution for your industry. They are indistinguishable from human operators and a core part of our AI phone calling service.

Our AI phone call system is intelligent and learns from every call it takes. This adaptive AI can also schedule, change, or cancel appointments, and follow up with callers. PlayHT’s AI phone can solve youranswering service needs while consistently providing an exceptional experience to your callers. Our AI calling solution is a better alternative to outsourcing your calls.

How to Create an AI Phone Call System in Minutes

Create your AI Phone Call System

Create your AI Phone Call System: Creating your custom AI phone call system is as easy as choosing a name, a gender, and an AI voice. You can even clone your own voice for your agent. Upload an image to give your agent a face.

Build your AI Phone Call System’s behavior

Quickly enter a greeting, choose a use case, and adjust how your AI phone agent should speak to your customers. Whether they should be to the point, or more conversational and chatty, you can adjust the agent to speak in a way that best represents your business.

Train your AI Phone Call System

Type your instructions or upload detailed knowledge base documents about how your AI voice agent should interact with your customers. Train your agent on your pricing, business hours, and every detail on how you operate your business.

Add actions

Set up what actions your AI phone call agents can take. Depending on your industry needs, you can configure intelligent AI workflows to make reservations, cancel or update scheduling, and more.

Put your agent to work

Assign a phone number to your agent and click “Deploy” and that’s it. Your new AI phone call system that never takes a break and is available 24/7, is ready to take on your front desk and help you automate your business.

Get Started with these AI Phone Agents Templates

Personalized A.I. Voice Agents for Your Business
Trained on:your business, your products, your knowledge, your goals, etc.
Health Care Practice
Trained on:Pre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
Hotel Concierge
Trained on:Bookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
Restaurant Staff
Trained on:Menu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
Front Desk Reception
Trained on:Appointment availability, business hours, general FAQ, etc.
E-Commerce Store
Trained on:Customers preferences, your business, your services, etc.
AI Phone Call System Integrations

  • Seamless Scheduling

    Good for:
    • Easy booking setup
    • Across-industry reservations
    • Calendar voice sync
    • Any scheduling business
    Integrates with:
    • Calendly
      Calendly
    • Zoom
      Zoom
    • Google Calendar
      Google Calendar
    • +
      and more!

  • Always-On Companion

    Good for:
    • 24/7 customer support
    • Global time zone service
    • Immediate emergency responses
    • Off-hours communication handling
    Integrates with:
    • Zendesk
      Zendesk
    • Intercom
      Intercom
    • Notion
      Notion
    • +
      and more!

  • CRM Orchestration

    Good for:
    • Personalized customer service
    • Sales and support streamlining
    • Insight-driven marketing
    • Deepening client relationships
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Hubspot
      Hubspot
    • Microsoft Dynamics
      Microsoft Dynamics
    • +
      and more!

  • Lead Engagement And Qualification

    Good for:
    • Prioritizing high-value leads
    • Automating lead contract
    • Enhancing marketing campaigns
    • Support foused sales efforts
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Pipedrive
      Pipedrive
    • Zoho
      Zoho
    • +
      and more!

What is an AI Phone Call System

An AI phone call system functions as a virtual receptionist, expertly managing incoming calls and ensuring no call goes unanswered. This system handles call routing, message taking, and appointment scheduling, while also offering bilingual support in English and Spanish, with more languages on the way.

Additionally, it provides cost-effective after-hours support, voicemail management, and seamless CRM integration. With mobile app functionality, businesses can easily monitor notifications, transfer calls, and engage with clients. PlayHT’s flexible pricing options make it the best choice for AI phone call solutions, capable of handling your phone management needs both full-time and part-time.

Why Use an AI Phone System

Cost Effective

An AI phone call system provides a cost-effective alternative to hiring a full-time, in-office receptionist, reducing overhead costs for small businesses and law firms.

24/7 Availability

With after-hours call handling and live answering service, AI phone answering agents ensure that incoming calls are managed around the clock, improving customer engagement.

Bilingual Capabilities

AI phone calling agents can handle calls in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, making it ideal for your industry and your customers. It is the most intelligent and compliant AI calling solution.

High Volume Management

AI phone agents efficiently manage high call volumes, ensuring that no calls are missed and that all inquiries are addressed promptly.

Schedule Appointments

An AI phone call system can schedule appointments, send notifications, and manage calendars, streamlining the workflow for your business.

Call Routing and Handling

Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.

CRM Integration

Seamless integration with your business’s CRM systems allows you to better track interactions with your customers, improving service quality and client relations.

Voicemail and Message Taking

AI phone call agents can manage voicemails, take messages, and send SMS notifications, ensuring that important information is relayed promptly and accurately. This feature is coming soon.

More AI Answering Service Use Cases

Must read Blogs

We write extensively on how AI phone calls and AI voice agents can revolutionize your business. Explore our thought leadership articles.

FAQ