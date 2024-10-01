AI Voice Bot for Better Customer Interactions

Improve your customer experience with PlayHT's AI voice bot, offering instant, natural responses around the clock. Handle inquiries, support, and customer interactions effortlessly while boosting engagement and satisfaction.

Customize and deploy your AI voice bot in minutes. Try it for free and transform your customer communication.

TRAINED ONPre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
TRAINED ONBookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
TRAINED ONMenu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
Instantly Respond to Customer Queries

No more delays in addressing customer needs. With PlayHT's AI voice bot, your customers receive instant, accurate responses to their questions—anytime, day or night.

Designed with advanced conversational AI, our voice bot handles high volumes of interactions, from common queries to complex requests. It integrates seamlessly with your existing systems, ensuring smooth, real-time interactions that feel as natural as talking to a human. Your AI bot continuously learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience to each customer.

How to Create Your AI Voice bot in Minutes

Create your AI Voice bot

Start by customizing your bot’s voice, tone, and personality. Choose from a variety of AI voices, or even clone your own to give your AI voice bot a unique touch.

Set Your Voice bot’s Personality

Define how your voice bot should interact with customers, whether it’s professional, friendly, or casual, you control how it engages with users.

Train Your AI Voice bot

Type your instructions or Upload your business FAQs, support guides, or product details to train your bot. You can continually update its knowledge to ensure it provides accurate responses.

Configure Intelligent Actions

Set up specific actions, such as answering FAQs, guiding customers through purchases, or providing product recommendations. Customize workflows to suit your business goals.

Deploy and Start Engaging

Assign your voice bot to your website, app, or phone system, and it's ready to go. Start handling customer inquiries, resolving issues, and offering personalized support; all automatically.

Get Started with these AI Voice Bot Templates

Personalized A.I. Voice Agents for Your Business
Trained on:your business, your products, your knowledge, your goals, etc.
Health Care Practice
Trained on:Pre-visit questions, post-visit follow-ups, general FAQ, etc.
Hotel Concierge
Trained on:Bookings, room service, check-in/out policies, etc.
Restaurant Staff
Trained on:Menu questions, handle bookings, cancellations, etc.
Front Desk Reception
Trained on:Appointment availability, business hours, general FAQ, etc.
E-Commerce Store
Trained on:Customers preferences, your business, your services, etc.
Book Your Free Demo Today

See how you can build your own AI Voice Bot in minutes.

AI Voice Bot Integrations

  • Seamless Scheduling

    Good for:
    • Easy booking setup
    • Across-industry reservations
    • Calendar voice sync
    • Any scheduling business
    Integrates with:
    • Calendly
      Calendly
    • Zoom
      Zoom
    • Google Calendar
      Google Calendar
    • +
      and more!

  • Always-On Companion

    Good for:
    • 24/7 customer support
    • Global time zone service
    • Immediate emergency responses
    • Off-hours communication handling
    Integrates with:
    • Zendesk
      Zendesk
    • Intercom
      Intercom
    • Notion
      Notion
    • +
      and more!

  • CRM Orchestration

    Good for:
    • Personalized customer service
    • Sales and support streamlining
    • Insight-driven marketing
    • Deepening client relationships
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Hubspot
      Hubspot
    • Microsoft Dynamics
      Microsoft Dynamics
    • +
      and more!

  • Lead Engagement And Qualification

    Good for:
    • Prioritizing high-value leads
    • Automating lead contract
    • Enhancing marketing campaigns
    • Support foused sales efforts
    Integrates with:
    • Salesforce
      Salesforce
    • Pipedrive
      Pipedrive
    • Zoho
      Zoho
    • +
      and more!

What is an AI Voice Bot?

An AI voice bot is an automated assistant that answers calls, handles inquiries, routes calls, and schedules appointments. It supports English and Spanish, with more languages coming soon, and offers 24/7 service, including after-hours support. Integrated with CRM systems, it updates customer records in real time and is accessible via a mobile app for call management. Flexible pricing adjusts to call volume, making it scalable for businesses.

Why Use an AI Voice bot?

Cost Effective

An AI voice bot offers a cost-efficient solution by automating repetitive customer interactions, reducing the need for extra support staff and helping businesses save both time and money.

24/7 Availability

With 24/7 availability and after-hours call handling, your AI voice bot ensures customer queries are answered and assistance is provided anytime they need it.

Multilingual Capabilities

An AI voice bot can handle calls in multiple languages, making it easy to cater to a global audience with support for languages like English and Spanish, with the flexibility to expand to others as needed.

High Volume Management

AI voice bot efficiently handles large volumes of customer interactions, ensuring no delays, missed calls, or unanswered inquiries, providing prompt service to every user.

Lead Generation & Qualification

Your voice bot can capture leads, qualify prospects, and transfer warm leads to your sales team, improving efficiency.

Call Routing and Handling

Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.

CRM Integration

Sync customer interactions with your CRM, ensuring personalized follow-ups and improving customer relationship management.

Voicemail and Message Taking

AI voice bot can manage voicemails, take messages, and send SMS notifications, ensuring that important information is relayed promptly and accurately. This feature is coming soon.

More AI Answering Service Use Cases

FAQ