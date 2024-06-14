As an ever curious and self-proclaimed technologist with a passion for AI and customer service, I’ve done my research on the best AI-powered answering services. Not just for mere curiosity; I had to, while I was working with the team at PlayHT to develop our own, state-of-the-art AI answering service that would disrupt the industry.
So, I thought I’d document my journey on who I researched and what I think are some of the best AI answering services out there – but also make a case for why I think Play.ai is truly a game changer in this space.
These systems are transforming the way small businesses handle phone calls, manage customer interactions, and streamline workflows. If you’re a business owner looking to enhance your customer experience without breaking the bank, here’s a breakdown of the best AI answering services that could be game-changers for your business.
One of the biggest challenges for small businesses is managing phone calls, especially during peak times or after hours. AI-powered phone answering services come to the rescue by offering real-time call handling, ensuring that no call goes unanswered. These services use advanced artificial intelligence to answer calls, book appointments, and even provide answers to FAQs, all while maintaining a natural and engaging conversation with the caller.
Remember, this was before we built Play.ai. This was my list. Obviously (slightly biased opinion) is that Play.AI is the best option now that it is live and evolving quickly.
Smith.ai is renowned for its virtual receptionist services. It combines AI with real agents to provide a hybrid solution that ensures a personal touch. Smith.ai can answer calls, book appointments, and integrate with various CRM systems. Its pricing is flexible, making it ideal for startups and small teams.
Ruby offers a live answering service with AI enhancements. It’s perfect for businesses that need a mix of AI automation and human interaction. Ruby’s virtual assistants can handle after-hours calls, follow-up on leads, and provide excellent customer support.
Conversational specializes in AI voice assistants that can manage both inbound and outbound calls. Their system is particularly useful for businesses in real estate and healthcare, where scheduling appointments and handling customer questions are frequent tasks.
AnswerConnect offers a comprehensive AI call answering service that includes call forwarding, voicemail management, and real-time transcription. Their mobile app ensures business owners can stay connected and manage calls from anywhere.
Play.AI is revolutionizing customer interactions with its cutting-edge conversational AI, featuring smart agents that handle tasks with remarkable human-like precision. These intelligent agents excel in managing bookings, whether it’s making, editing, or canceling appointments, all while seamlessly integrating into your existing workflows.
What sets Play.AI apart is its ability to be interrupted mid-conversation, just like a real person, ensuring that interactions remain natural and responsive. This level of sophistication in AI technology makes Play.AI the best choice for businesses seeking to enhance their customer experience with advanced, actionable, and adaptable solutions.
AI answering services aren’t just about answering calls; they’re about enhancing the overall customer experience. By providing immediate responses and efficient call handling, these services reduce missed calls and ensure that customer queries are addressed promptly. This leads to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Incorporating an AI-powered answering service into your business phone system can significantly improve your customer interactions and operational efficiency. Whether you’re handling a high call volume or need to ensure no calls are missed after hours, these services offer a robust solution tailored to your business needs. With features like call routing, live chat support, and integration with CRM systems, AI answering services are a smart investment for modern businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve.
|Feature / Service
|Smith.ai
|Ruby Receptionists
|Conversational
|AnswerConnect
|Pricing
|From $140/month for 20 calls
|From $349/month for 100 minutes
|From $269/month for 100 minutes
|From $239/month for 100 minutes
|24/7 Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Live Receptionists
|Yes (Hybrid AI and human agents)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Appointment Booking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CRM Integration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Call Forwarding
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voicemail Management
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bilingual Support
|Yes (Spanish/English)
|Yes (Spanish/English)
|Yes (Spanish/English)
|Yes (Spanish/English)
|Mobile App
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Real-Time Transcription
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Call Routing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Outbound Calls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Virtual Receptionist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IVR (Interactive Voice Response)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Real-Time Interaction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Follow-Up
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Natural Language Processing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Human-Like Interactions
|Yes (Hybrid)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom Workflows
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Industries
|Broad (Including Healthcare, Legal, Real Estate)
|Broad (Including Healthcare, Legal, Real Estate)
|Broad (Including Real Estate, Healthcare)
|Broad (Including Real Estate, Healthcare)
|Additional Notes
|AI and human hybrid for personalized service
|Focus on human receptionists, high-touch service
|Strong in managing both inbound and outbound calls
|Comprehensive call management solutions
Yes, there are AI phone answering services that use advanced technology like chatbots and IVR to manage incoming calls, provide information, and even handle tasks such as booking appointments.
Smith.ai is widely regarded as one of the best virtual assistant phone answering services, offering a blend of AI and human agents to efficiently handle phone calls and provide top-notch customer support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
However, Play.ai is strictly AI which means it’s much cheaper, but cost isn’t everything. The AI agents are the best in the industry. They are smart, they converse, they listen, and learn and can transfer to your front desk if needed.
The cost of a phone answering service varies, with prices typically starting around $140 per month for basic plans, and can go higher depending on the number of calls, features like SMS/text message integration, and service provider offerings.
Yes, answering services still exist and are evolving with technology; many modern services now incorporate AI and virtual receptionists to enhance efficiency and customer experience in handling incoming calls.