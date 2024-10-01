Create your AI Receptionist
Creating your custom AI receptionist is as easy as choosing a name, a gender, and an AI voice. You can even clone your own voice for your agent. Upload an image to give your agent a face.
Never send a customer to voicemail again. Our AI receptionist is trained on your business and can converse like a human, schedule appointments, integrate with your CRM, and more. Perfect for businesses of any size.
Customize and launch your AI receptionist for your company in minutes, for free.
Say goodbye to phone trees and putting your customers on hold. They deserve exceptional service from live operators who can solve their problems, whether during business hours or after-hours.
PlayHT's AI receptionist excels in delivering just that. Our AI agents are experts in everything you want them to know about your business. They offer the most advanced conversational capabilities in the industry, making them virtually indistinguishable from human operators.
Our AI receptionists are smart and learn from every interaction. It can schedule, change, or cancel appointments, and follow up with callers. It meets all your business needs while consistently providing an exceptional experience, offering a superior ai phone calling alternative to outsourcing your calls.
Quickly enter a greeting, choose a use case, and adjust how your AI receptionist should speak to your customers. Whether they should be to the point or more conversational and chatty, you can adjust the agent to speak in a way that best represents your business.
Type your instructions or upload detailed knowledge base documents about how your AI receptionist should interact with your customers. Train your agent on your pricing, business hours, and every detail on how you operate your business.
Set up what actions your AI receptionist can take. Depending on your industry needs, you can configure intelligent AI workflows to make reservations, cancel or update scheduling, and more.
Assign a phone number to your agent and click “Deploy” and that’s it. Your new AI receptionist that never takes a break and is available 24/7 is ready to take on your front desk and help you automate your business.
From the time you begin creating your AI receptionist to answering a live call, it's just minutes.
See how you can build your own AI Receptionist in minutes.
An AI receptionist is an advanced virtual assistant that uses artificial intelligence to manage and streamline business phone communications. It functions as a virtual receptionist, handling incoming calls, routing them appropriately, taking messages, and scheduling appointments. The AI receptionist is bilingual in English and Spanish, with more languages coming soon, and provides cost-effective solutions including after-hours support and voicemail management.
Integrated with CRM systems and accessible via a mobile app, it allows businesses to monitor notifications, transfer calls, and efficiently engage new clients. This AI-driven service offers flexible pricing to accommodate various call volumes and can operate full-time or part-time to meet business needs.
An AI receptionist provides a cost-effective alternative to hiring a full-time, in-office receptionist, reducing overhead costs for small businesses and law firms.
With after-hours call handling and live answering service, AI receptionist systems ensure that incoming calls are managed around the clock, improving customer engagement.
An AI receptionist can handle calls in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, making it ideal for your industry and your customers. It is the most intelligent and compliant AI calling solution.
AI receptionists efficiently manage high call volumes, ensuring that no calls are missed and that all inquiries are addressed promptly.
An AI receptionist can schedule appointments, send notifications, and manage calendars, streamlining the workflow for your business.
Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.
Seamless integration with your business’s CRM systems allows you to better track interactions with your customers, improving service quality and client relations.
AI receptionists can manage voicemails, take messages, and send SMS notifications, ensuring that important information is relayed promptly and accurately. This feature is coming soon.
