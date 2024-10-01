Customize and launch your AI receptionist for your company in minutes, for free.

Never send a customer to voicemail again. Our AI receptionist is trained on your business and can converse like a human, schedule appointments, integrate with your CRM, and more. Perfect for businesses of any size.

Answer Phone Calls Instantly

Say goodbye to phone trees and putting your customers on hold. They deserve exceptional service from live operators who can solve their problems, whether during business hours or after-hours.

PlayHT's AI receptionist excels in delivering just that. Our AI agents are experts in everything you want them to know about your business. They offer the most advanced conversational capabilities in the industry, making them virtually indistinguishable from human operators.

Our AI receptionists are smart and learn from every interaction. It can schedule, change, or cancel appointments, and follow up with callers. It meets all your business needs while consistently providing an exceptional experience, offering a superior ai phone calling alternative to outsourcing your calls.