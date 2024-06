Never send a lead to voicemail. Our AI Sales Answering Services are trained on your business and can converse like a human, schedule appointments, integrate with your CRM, and more. Perfect for B2B & B2C sales departments of any size.

Answer Phone Calls Instantly

Say goodbye to phone trees, or worse yet - putting your lead on hold. They demand, and deserve exceptional customer service that can help solve their problems - whether it is during business hours or after-hours.

PlayHT AI Sales Answering Service does a few things well: It’s your expert on everything you want it to know about your Sales department . Our AI agents are the Top conversational AI agents for your B2B & B2C sales department . They are indistinguishable from human operators and a core part of our AI Answering Service.

Our AI AI Sales Answering Services are intelligent and learn from every call it takes. These expressive AI Sales Answering Services can also schedule, change, cancel appointments, and also follow up with callers. PlayHT AI agents can solve your answering service woes, while always providing an exceptional experience to your callers. Our AI Sales Answering Service is a better alternative to outsourcing your calls.