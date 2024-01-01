Create your virtual receptionist
Creating your an amazing AI Sales Answering Services is as easy as choosing a name, a gender, and AI voice. You can also clone your own voice for your agent. Upload an image to give your agent a face.
Never send a lead to voicemail. Our AI Sales Answering Services are trained on your business and can converse like a human, schedule appointments, integrate with your CRM, and more. Perfect for B2B & B2C sales departments of any size.
Customize & launch your industry compliant AI agents for your Sales department in minutes.
Say goodbye to phone trees, or worse yet - putting your lead on hold. They demand, and deserve exceptional customer service that can help solve their problems - whether it is during business hours or after-hours.
PlayHT AI Sales Answering Service does a few things well: It’s your expert on everything you want it to know about your Sales department. Our AI agents are the Top conversational AI agents for your B2B & B2C sales department. They are indistinguishable from human operators and a core part of our AI Answering Service.
Our AI AI Sales Answering Services are intelligent and learn from every call it takes. These expressive AI Sales Answering Services can also schedule, change, cancel appointments, and also follow up with callers. PlayHT AI agents can solve your answering service woes, while always providing an exceptional experience to your callers. Our AI Sales Answering Service is a better alternative to outsourcing your calls.
Create one, or multiple AI agents trained to take over your B2B & B2C sales department front desk - in just 5 minutes.
Quickly enter a greeting, choose a use case and also adjust how your AI agents should speak to your leads. Should they be to the point, or more conversational and chatty. Adjust the agent to speak in a way that best represents your Sales department.
Type your instructions or upload large, well documented knowledge base docs about how your AI agents should interact with your leads. Train your agent on your pricing, business hours and every detail on how you operate your Sales department.
Set up what actions your AI agents can take. This depends on your B2B & B2C sales department needs, but you can set up expressive answering service to make reservations, cancel, or update scheduling, and more.
Assign a phone number to your agent and click “Deploy” and that’s it. Your new Sales department answering service that never takes a break, and is available 24/7, is ready to take on your front desk and help you automate your business.
From the time you begin creating your AI receptionist, to answering a live call, is just minutes.
See how you can build your own AI Sales Answering Service in minutes.
a AI Sales Answering Service acts as a virtual receptionist in your Sales department. It expertly manages incoming calls from your leads. This live virtual receptionist service provides call handling, message taking, and call routing, ensuring no call goes unanswered. Bilingual in English and Spanish (soon many other languages), they offer cost-effective call answering solutions, including after-hours support, voicemail management, and scheduling appointments.
With seamless CRM integration and mobile app functionality, businesses can monitor notifications, transfer calls, and engage new clients efficiently. PlayHT offers flexible pricing to suit varying call volumes, making it the best AI Sales Answering Service. These virtual receptionists can take on your phone monitoring needs full-time or part-time.
AI Sales Answering Services provide a cost-effective alternative to hiring a full-time, in-office receptionist, reducing overhead costs for small businesses and law firms.
With after-hours call handling and live answering service, an AI virtual assistant ensures that incoming calls are managed around the clock, improving customer engagement.
AI virtual assistants can handle calls in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, making them ideal for your B2B & B2C sales department and your leads. They are the most expressive and industry compliant AI agents.
AI agents efficiently manage high call volumes hitting your Sales department, ensuring that no calls are missed and that all inquiries are addressed promptly.
AI virtual assistants can schedule appointments, send notifications, and manage calendars, streamlining the workflow for your Sales department.
Advanced call routing features ensure that calls are directed to the right person or department, enhancing the efficiency of call handling and response times.
Seamless integration with your Sales department CRM systems allows you to better track interactions with your leads, improving service quality and client relations.
AI virtual assistants can manage voicemails, take messages, and send SMS notifications, ensuring that important information is relayed promptly and accurately. This feature is coming soon.
