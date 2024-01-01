What are the advantages of using Text to Speech? There are numerous advantages to using Text to Speech technology for creating voice overs to use in videos, presentations, audiobooks, etc. AI Text to Speech sounds incredibly realistic and can provide an engaging listening experience. The time it takes to synthesize text into speech is almost instantaneous. Updating your content is also very easy since you would have access to the same voice all the time.

What are the main ways to convert text to speech? There are three main methods to do so; record the audio yourself (DIY), using an AI Voice generation software, or hire a human voice actor. Recording yourself is extremely time-consuming and might not be the best use of your time. Of course, Text to Speech cannot fully replace voice actors. If you have the budget then you can hire voice actors. Our TTS Python API uses state-of-the-art speech generation technology to synthesize your text to audio in real-time with human-like realism.

Does PlayHT offer free speech synthesis? PlayHT offers a free trial where you can convert a certain amount of characters into speech. You will also have access to all voices and features so you can interact with our tool and assess the quality of our voice generation software.

Are the AI voices realistic? We offer the best AI voices available in the market. Our ultra-realistic voices are almost indistinguishable from a human voice.

What customizations can I do with the AI voices? All our AI Voices support SSML features - rate, pitch, volume and pronunciations. You can add custom pauses for different punctuation marks to create a more natural speaking tone. Adjust the pitch of the voice to make it sound more deeper or child-like. The speaking rate allows you to increase or decrease the speed of voice. With our pronunciations library you can save custom pronunciations and use them whenever you create speech.

What is a Python TTS API? A Python Text to Speech (TTS) API converts text into spoken audio using voice synthesis technology. It allows developers to integrate real-time voice output into web applications, offering customizable and natural-sounding speech across different languages and accents.

Is PlayHT’s text to speech Python API free? PlayHT's text to speech Python API offers a flexible pricing structure, which caters to a variety of user needs. They provide a free plan that includes a generous usage limit of characters. This free plan is an excellent opportunity for users to explore and test the capabilities of the API. If your project requires more extensive usage, PlayHT offers custom pricing options to accommodate your specific requirements. So,try it out for free!

What is the REST API for text to speech? REST is a software architecture for the World Wide Web that is widely adopted. Our REST TTS API allows for accessing from a vast array of devices and programming languages.