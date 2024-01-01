Text to Speech API for JavaScript
Unleash the power of real-time voice synthesis in your applications with our simple-to-use Text to SpeechJavaScript API. Deliver exceptional user experiences with low latency, lifelike AI voices using our advanced AI models.
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
Best AI Voices, Lowest Latency, JavaScript API for Text to Speech in Your Applications
Choose from a vast selection of over 900 lifelike generative and neural AI voices. Provide your users with a seamless, multilingual voice experience in real time, featuring support for 142 languages and native accents.
Access 140+ Languages and Accents with the Lowest Latency JavaScript Text to Speech Voice API
Offer multilingual voice experiences to your users in real time with our voices in 142 languages and accents. Create localized speech content in almost every language using our JavaScript API.
PlayHT Offers the Best Text to Speech JavaScript API
Our natural sounding voices with local and regional accents are trained on our own models. Get access to these unique, high quality voices via our very low latency text to speech JavaScript API. No matter the project, the character, or the situation, you’re sure to find the perfect voice.
Optionally, unlock access to other top providers to manage multiple AI voices via a single API. Also, check out our text to speech Python API.
PlayHT's new Turbo voice models can generate speech in <300ms.
As you’ll be using a single text to speech API, you just have one integration to maintain.
We make sure you’re always up to date with all the improvements made by the TTS providers.
All the latest voices added by the TTS providers are synced and ready for you to use.
Key Features
Leverage futuristic text to speech features to create the most realistic speech for your applications.
142 Languages
Access a growing library of 829 high-quality male, female and kids voices in 142 languages.
Styles
Explore expressive voice styles such as narrative, conversational, cheerful, angry, sad and empathetic.
Tones
Manipulate the volume, rate and pitch of words or even entire sentences to create unique voice effects.
Support
Add pauses, numbers, date, time formatting, and other advanced, pronunciation instructions.
Integrate Simply, Scale Efficiently
The JavaScript API is a premium feature and is available across all the subscription plans
Go to your dashboard and acquire your unique secret key
Convert text to speech and start integrating in your applications