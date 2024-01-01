Create high quality broadcasts for personal or commercial projects with the best radio voice generator. Perfect for producers and content creators in the broadcasting.
The radio industry remains a vital medium for communication, entertainment, and information dissemination despite the proliferation of digital alternatives. It offers diverse programming, including music, news, talk shows, and sports commentary, catering to various audience interests. Radio's unique ability to reach people on the go—whether in cars, workplaces, or remote areas—maintains its relevance. With the integration of digital technology, radio has expanded to online streaming and podcasts, enhancing accessibility and audience engagement. AI voice-over generators are becoming valuable tools in the industry, enabling the production of high-quality, consistent voice content for advertisements, automated segments, and even entire shows, thereby streamlining operations and reducing costs.
Scale up and automate your radio broadcasts with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, clear radio voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.See Documentation
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';
// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');
// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
outputFormat: 'mp3',
});
// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);
A radio voice generator is when a producer converts text or a script into high quality, conversational broadcast. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.
Creating broadcasts is easy. Any producer can create a radio voice generator in minutes.
Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.
Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.
Choose from the best radio or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.
Clone your voice to create a custom sounding radio voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.
Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect radio voice your project demands.
Download a high quality radio voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.
