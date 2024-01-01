Text to Speech MP3 Converter

Depending on the amount of text you convert, the speech synthesis process could take anywhere between a couple of seconds to several minutes. For example, if you are creating voiceovers for a video then you will probably be converting a few hundered words of text to audio, and this should only take 2-5 minutes to convert. On the other hand, if you are converting a long form article to audio with several thousand words, the conversion could takes somewhere between 10-15 minutes.