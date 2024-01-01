Text to Speech MP3 Converter
Use our online Text to Speech converter to generate realistic AI voiceovers for your projects and download the audio files in MP3 format.
800+ Ai Voices • 60+ Languages • Commercial use
Trusted by users and teams of all sizes
How to convert Text to Speech and download in MP3 audio format?
1. Type or paste your text
Type or paste your text script in our online Text to Speech converter. You can access the TTS converter once you sign up and click the ‘Create Audio’ button.
2. Select an Ai Voice in your language
Choose from 800+ AI Voices in 100+ languages and accents. PlayHT’s voice generator offers the widest variety of voices. Select a voice that you like to create your recording.
3. Select MP3 format
PlayHT offers MP3 and WAV format to export your audio files. Select the MP3 option with 24Khz sample rate.
4. Listen to your text before converting
Use the ‘Listen’ button to read out the text and preview the audio. This allows you to fix pronunciation errors, tones and add pauses. Make sure the voiceover is perfect before converting it to an audio file.
5. Convert your text into audio
Click the ‘Convert to Speech’ button to synthesize the text in to voice and generate the audio file.
6. Download the audio file in MP3 format
It usually takes a couple of minutes to generate the audio file. Once ready, click the ‘Download’ button to export MP3 the file to your computer so you can use it in your projects.
AI Voices in Every Language and Accent in the World
Create natural-sounding speech in 142 languages & accents.