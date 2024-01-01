RateExcellent

Best narrator voice generator. Create clearest voice overs

Create high quality voice overs for personal or commercial projects with the best narrator voice generator. Perfect for voice over artists and content creators in the publishing.

AI narrator voice generator Features

Create, natural-sounding narrator voice overs with the most realistic AI voices. Type or paste your text to instantly generate high-quality AI voice overs.

Contextually Aware

Contextually aware, emotional and expressive text to speech models built with advanced voice AI that will bring your voice overs to life.

You own your content

You own your content

Secure and private voice generations with full commercial copyrights. With a zero learning curve, voice over artists can generate baritone voice overs with the industry leading narrator voice generator.

Fine tune your narrator voice over

Fine-tuning your voice is as easy as it is fun. Drag sliders to control the range of expressiveness, emotion, and tone for very convincing narrator voice overs. Optionally, clone your voice in just 30 seconds with the best AI voice cloning online.

Best AI voices

Best AI voices

Find the most, baritone narrator voice for your voice overs. Choose from 600+ voices plus regional variations and accents unique to PlayHT.

Download audio

Download audio

Download your narrator voice over in high-quality MP3 or WAV formats; even with a free account. Free to use for personal and commercial projects.

About the publishing Industry

The publishing industry is responsible for producing and distributing printed and digital content, including books, magazines, newspapers, and journals. It has evolved significantly with the advent of digital publishing, allowing authors and content creators to reach global audiences more easily. The industry continues to adapt to changes in consumer preferences and technological advancements. AI voice-over generators can transform written content into audiobooks and articles into podcasts, expanding the reach of published materials and catering to the growing demand for audio content.

AI Voice Cloning

PlayHT's advanced AI Voice Cloning allows businesses to replicate any voice, ensuring brand consistency and personalization in voice interactions.

Listen to AI Voice performances created using PlayHT

Get Started With the Best narrator voice generator API

Scale up and automate your narrator voice overs with lowest latency TTS API. Perfect even for live streaming. Leverage our unique, clearest narrator voice and 600+ voices with perfect regional accents.

Generate spoken audio from input text 
import * as PlayHT from 'playht';
import fs from 'fs';

// Create a file stream
const fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('turbo-playht.mp3');

// Stream audio from text
const stream = await PlayHT.stream('Stream realistic voices that say what you want!', {
  voiceEngine: 'PlayHT2.0-turbo',
  voiceId: 's3://voice-cloning-zero-shot/d9ff78ba-d016-47f6-b0ef-dd630f59414e/female-cs/manifest.json',
  outputFormat: 'mp3',
});

// Pipe stream into file
stream.pipe(fileStream);

What is a narrator voice generator?

A narrator voice generator is when a voice over artist converts text or a script into high quality, conversational voice over. Bring your content to life with an AI generated voice.

How narrator voice generator Works

Creating voice overs is easy. Any voice over artist can create a narrator voice generator in minutes.

Sign Up or Log In

Create a new account or log into your existing PlayHT dashboard to access the TTS studio.

Type, Pase, or Import

Once logged in, you can type, paste, or upload your text directly into the text box.

Choose a Voice

Choose from the best professional narrator or 900+ other conversational AI voices. No matter your project, there’s a voice for that.

Custom narrator Voice

Clone your voice to create a custom sounding narrator voice text to speech voice. It only takes 30 seconds.

Customize

Move sliders to adjust tone, speed, and style to get the perfect narrator voice your project demands.

Generate & Download

Download a high quality narrator voice generator .MP3 or .Wav audio file for personal or commercial use.

male voice generatorfemale voice generatorgirl voice generatorboy voice generatortraining video voice overtutorial video voice overrobot voice generatorfacebook voice overtiktok voice generatorlinkedin voice overinstagram voice overtwitter voice overyoutube voice overmarketing voice overvideo games ai voice generatorads voice overaudiobook voice overcartoon voice generatoranime voice generatorai voicemail voice generatordocumentary voice generatormeme voice generatorcreepy voice generatorscary voice generatorbaby voice generatormovie trailer voice generatorbaseball announcer voice generatornewscaster voice generatorradio voice generator

