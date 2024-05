Voice and Data Security

Voice cloning is an emergent technology and we're leading the industry with our state-of-the-art machine learning model. Security compliance is more important than ever when you're dealing with someone's cloned voice. We have taken numerous steps to secure your voiceprint, the voice clone, as well as the outputs to ensure that we treat your identity with the care it deserves. We've all watched Terminator and we know what activating SkyNet looks like!