What is an AI Accent Generator?

An AI Accent Generator is an AI voice technology tool designed to mimic or produce various accents and speech patterns from different regions, languages, or cultural backgrounds.



PlayHT’s AI Accent Generator Accents uses neural machine-learning algorithms and thousands of hours of recording training data to imitate the distinctive sounds, intonations, and pronunciation associated with a particular accent.



With PlayHT's AI Accent Generator, users can create voice content in English with their accent of choice.