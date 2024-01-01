ES
Spanish Text to Speech & AI Voice Generator

Habla Español with PlayHT's Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices

With a versatile array of Spanish accents and dialects, our AI-driven narrations are perfect for creating immersive audiobooks, dynamic e-learning modules, or interactive IVR systems.

Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our Spanish AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.

0/1,000

Trusted by individuals and teams of all sizes

Over 30 Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices

Discover the rich tapestry of Spanish accents and regional variations, meticulously crafted by PlayHT's state-of-the-art technology. Formed on the back of advanced machine learning technology and thousands of hours of ethically sourced training audio data to bring you an unparalleled selection of over 15 ultra-realistic Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices.

Spanish

15 voices
Alvaro
Elvira
Gaspara
Horacio
Leonardo
Lucia
Lucia
Paulita

Conchita
Enrique
Gaspara
Horacio
Lucia
Nora
Paulita

Spanish (Argentina)

2 voices
Spanish (Bolivia)

2 voices
Spanish (Chile)

2 voices
Spanish (Colombia)

2 voices
Spanish (Costa Rica)

2 voices
Spanish (Cuba)

2 voices
Spanish (Dominican Republic)

2 voices
Spanish (Ecuador)

2 voices
Spanish (El Salvador)

2 voices
Spanish (Equatorial Guinea)

2 voices
Spanish (Guatemala)

2 voices
Spanish (Honduras)

2 voices
Spanish (Mexico)

13 voices
Spanish (MX)

4 voices
Spanish (Nicaragua)

2 voices
Spanish (Panama)

2 voices
Spanish (Paraguay)

2 voices
Spanish (Peru)

2 voices
Spanish (Puerto Rico)

2 voices
Spanish (Uruguay)

2 voices
Spanish (US)

15 voices
Spanish (Venezuela)

2 voices
Explore Additional Spanish TTS Voices

arArgentinean SpanishboBolivian SpanishclChilean SpanishcoColombian SpanishcrCosta Rican SpanishcuCuban SpanishdoDominican (Dominican Republic) SpanishecEcuadorean SpanishgqEquatorial Guinean SpanishgtGuatemalan SpanishhnHonduran SpanishmxMexican SpanishniNicaraguan SpanishpaPanamanian SpanishpePeruvian SpanishprPuerto Rico SpanishpyParaguayan SpanishsvSalvadoran SpanishusAmerican SpanishuyUruguayan SpanishveVenezuelan Spanish
How it works

How to Generate Speech with Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices

  • Go to the PlayHT Studio
  • Choose your voice
  • Type your text or paste your script into the TTS Editor
  • Customize the voice by adjusting the speech or pitch. Include any pauses or emphasis, if necessary
  • Click generate audio
  • Preview your generation or regenerate audio and choose your preferred generation
  • Download your audio
Spanish text to speech

Spanish Text-to-Speech Use Cases

Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT's Spanish accent generator.

  • Diverse Spanish Dialect Simulation

    Create a language learning tool that allows students to immerse themselves in diverse Spanish dialects from around the world. From Castilian Spanish to Caribbean Spanish, learners can practice understanding and speaking various regional accents.

    Voice

  • E-learning Materials

    The clarity and richness of Spanish accents make them ideal for educational tutorials and corporate training modules. Elevate your learning materials with crisp Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices.

    Voice

  • Medical Training Modules

    Develop immersive medical training modules where Spanish-speaking healthcare professionals can practice patient-doctor interactions in their native language. Spanish Text-To-Speech Voices can simulate real medical scenarios, improving language proficiency and patient care.

    Voice

  • Virtual Language Exchange Programs

    Facilitate language exchange programs where Spanish speakers can connect with learners of Spanish. Spanish Text-To-Speech Voices can simulate conversations, providing learners with a safe and immersive environment to practice their speaking skills.

    Voice

Explore the diverse world of Spanish Text-to-Speech Voices and start transforming your content into engaging narratives. Elevate your message with PlayHT's AI-driven Spanish voices today.

