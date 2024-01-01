jp

Japanese Text to Speech (tts) & AI Voice Generator

Speak Like a Native: The Best Ultra-Realistic Japanese Text-to-Speech Voices

Konnichiwa! Are you ready to take your audio projects to the next level with dynamic Japanese text-to-speech voices? With a selection of 8 carefully curated Japanese accents, bring your text to speech with PlayHT`s AI voices and speech synthesis. Whether you're working on an anime project or localizing commercials, using an authentic Japanese accent is essential for your project. Convert text to voice in Japanese using our AI voice generator

Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our Japanese AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.

14 Distinct Text-to-Speech Japanese AI Voices

Transport your audience from the southern island of Kyushu to the northernmost region of Hokkaido with cutting-edge AI voices powered by PlayHT, Amazon Polly, Google WaveNet, IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure.

Japanese

14 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.
Airi
Aito
Akira
Hina
Keita
Nanami
Takumi
Yui

High quality voices that don’t sound robotic, built using computer generated algorithms without AI.

Daiki
Eito
Hana
Himari
Mizuki
Takumi
How it works

How to Generate Speech with Japanese Text-to-Speech Voices

  • Go to the PlayHT Studio
  • Choose your voice
  • Type your text in Kanji or paste your script into the TTS Editor
  • Customize the voice by adjusting the speech or pitch. Include any pauses or emphasis, if necessary
  • Click generate audio
  • Preview your generation or regenerate audio and choose your preferred generation
  • Download your audio
Japanese text to speech

Japanese Text-to-Speech Use Cases

Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT's Japanese accent generator.

  • Anime Projects

    When it comes to creating anime content, having authentic and engaging voices is crucial. Voice your anime characters with native Japanese voices that will make your anime projects stand out.

    Voice

  • E-learning Localization

    Enhance educational content and materials for your Japanese students—create content in a language that your students understand. Create voiceovers and explainer videos with Japanese AI voices. Break down technical topics and information into your student’s native language, ensuring learner retention. 

    Voice

  • Language Learning Apps and Platforms

    Embed Japanese text-to-speech voices in your language learning apps and platforms. Help your learners master Japanese pronunciation and improve their listening comprehension with authentic Japanese audio. 

    Voice

  • Customer Care IVR Systems

    Implement Japanese text-to-speech voices in customer service helplines and IVR systems. Welcome your Japanese customers with clear, native Japanese voice prompts, creating a personalized environment for your customers.

    Voice

