French Text to Speech & Accent Generator

Parlez Français with PlayHT's French Text-to-Speech Voices

When it comes to captivating your audience with authentic French voices,
PlayHT's French Text-to-Speech Voices are your go-to.

With a repertoire of exquisite French accents and dialects, our AI-driven narrations ensure your message resonates with a touch of finesse. Perfect for language learning audio content, bilingual IVR systems and more!

Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our French AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.

Over 30 French Text-to-Speech Voices

Indulge in the elegance of French accents and regional nuances, Developed by neural machine learning technologies and thousands of hours of ethically sourced training audio data to offer you a collection of over 25 ultra-realistic French Text-to-Speech Voices.

French

30 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.
Adele
Alain
Alice
Bella
Brigitte
Celeste
Claude
Coralie
Denise
Eloise
Henri
Jacqueline
Jerome
Josephine
Léa
Lina
Maurice
Nicolas
Raphael
Victor
Yves
Yvette

Amélie
Celine
Emma
Léa
Louise
Mathieu
Nathan
Paul

French (Belgium)

2 voices
French (Canada)

13 voices
French (Canadian)

1 voice
French (Switzerland)

2 voices
Explore Additional French TTS Voices

beBelgian FrenchcaCanadian FrenchchSwiss French
How it works

How to Generate Speech with French Text-to-Speech Voices

  • Go to the PlayHT Studio
  • Choose your voice
  • Type your text or paste your script into the TTS Editor
  • Customize the voice by adjusting the speech or pitch. Include any pauses or emphasis, if necessary
  • Click generate audio
  • Preview your generation or regenerate audio and choose your preferred generation
  • Download your audio
French text to speech

French Text-to-Speech Use Cases

Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT's French accent generator.

  • Bilingual IVR Systems

    Engage your Francophone callers with authentic French text-to-speech voices. Ensure consistency across all your markets with stable, realistic, regional French text-to-speech voices.

    Voice

  • Language Learning

    Teaching le subjonctif or le passé antérieur? Use native French AI voices to teach your students how to pronounce the different verb tenses. Create audio learning exercises and simulate dialogue sessions.

    Voice

  • E-learning Localization

    Localize your e-learning content into one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Translate your e-learning content from its original language to French using native text-to-speech French voices.

    Voice

  • Multimedia Content Creation

    Radio ads, TikTok videos, TV commercials, whichever medium you’re using, add authenticity to your content with native French AI voices.

    Voice

Start Creating Today

Immerse your audience in the richness of French culture and language with PlayHT's AI-driven French Text-to-Speech Voices. Elevate your content, captivate your listeners, and add a touch of sophistication to your projects today.

Frequently Asked Questions

