English Text to Speech & Accent Generator

Ultra-Realistic English Text-to-Speech Voices for Impactful Narratives

With over 145 English text-to-speech voices, PlayHT's technology empowers you to create compelling content that engages, educates, and entertains.

Creating voice content never been easier. Our English Text-to-Speech technology allows you to transform your written content into powerful spoken words. Whether you're producing audiobooks, enhancing e-learning materials, or creating persuasive marketing videos, PlayHT's English Text-to-Speech Voices can do it all.

Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our English AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.

Over 145 English Text-to-Speech Voices

Experience the diversity of English accents and vocal styles with PlayHT's expansive library of over 145 Text-to-Speech Voices. Whether you need a sophisticated British accent, a warm American tone, or any English voice in between, we've got you covered.

English (AU)

15 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.
Ava
Chloe
Craig
Ethan
Jackson
Madison
Natasha
Steve
William

High quality voices that don’t sound robotic, built using computer generated algorithms without AI.

Charlotte
Nicole
Oliver
Olivia
Russell
William

English (Australia)

1 voice
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Canada)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Hong Kong)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (India)

11 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Ireland)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Kenya)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (New Zealand)

3 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Nigeria)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Philippines)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Singapore)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (South Africa)

3 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Tanzania)

2 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (UK)

34 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (US)

61 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

English (Welsh)

1 voice
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.

Explore Additional English TTS Voices

How it works

How to Generate Speech with English Text-to-Speech Voices

  • Go to the PlayHT Studio
  • Choose your voice
  • Type your text or paste your script into the TTS Editor
  • Customize the voice by adjusting the speech or pitch. Include any pauses or emphasis, if necessary
  • Click generate audio
  • Preview your generation or regenerate audio and choose your preferred generation
  • Download your audio
English text to speech

English Text-to-Speech Use Cases

Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT’s English accent generator.

  • Virtual Assistants

    Enhance user experiences with intelligent virtual assistants powered by PlayHT's English Text-to-Speech Voices. From customer support chatbots to in-app guides, make interactions more informative and engaging.

  • Museum Audio Guides

    Provide an immersive museum experience with PlayHT's English Text-to-Speech. Offer informative and entertaining audio guides to enhance visitors' understanding of exhibits and historical artifacts.

  • Interactive Storytelling

    Create interactive stories and games that respond to user input with dynamic spoken dialogues. Our Text-to-Speech Voices bring characters to life, making the storytelling experience more captivating than ever.

  • Accessibility Solutions

    Make your digital content accessible to everyone with audio versions. Whether it's websites, e-books, or online courses, PlayHT's English Text-to-Speech Voices ensure inclusivity and reach a broader audience.

  • Training for Voice Actors

    Train aspiring voice actors by providing them with real-world practice using our Text-to-Speech technology. Refine your skills by working with diverse English voices and scripts.

Start Creating Today

Experience the transformative power of PlayHT's English Text-to-Speech Voices. From engaging virtual assistants to interactive storytelling, our technology opens up a world of creative possibilities. Start crafting impactful content today.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many English accents can I generate?

What is the most realistic English accent generator?

How do I download my English accent files?

What other regional English accents can I generate?