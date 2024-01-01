GB

British Text to Speech & Accent Generator

Speak with Authority: British Text-to-Speech Voices for AI Driven Narrations

With a repertoire of over 40 diverse British English accents, effortlessly bring your text to speech with PlayHT`s AI voices and speech synthesis. Whether you`re creating a documentary, creating a health and safety video, or localizing your multimedia ads, convert text to voice in British English using our AI voice generator.

Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our British English AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.

ExcellentRate150+ reviews on Trustpilot
0/1,000

Trusted by individuals and teams of all sizes

brands
brands
brands
brands
brands
brands

34 Text-to-Speech British English Accents

Take your audience on a journey across the British Isles with cutting-edge AI voices powered by PlayHT, Amazon Polly, Google WaveNet, IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure. 

English (UK)

34 voices
These are the most realistic and natural sounding voices, built using AI and Machine Learning.
Abbi
Alfie
Anna
Bella
Charlie
Charlotte
Elliot
Emilia
Ethan
Hannah
Harry
Hollie
Isla
James
Kathy
Libby
Lily
Logan
Maisie
Noah
Oliver
Olivia
Ryan
Sonia
Thomas

High quality voices that don’t sound robotic, built using computer generated algorithms without AI.

Amelia
Amy
Brian
Emma
Isabella
Jack
Mia
Sandy
Thomas

Explore Additional English TTS Voices

auAustralian EnglishcaCanadian EnglishwlsWelsh EnglishhkHong Kong EnglishieIrish EnglishinIndian EnglishkeKenyan EnglishngNigerien EnglishnzNew Zealander EnglishphFilipino EnglishsgSingaporean EnglishtzTanzanian EnglishusAmerican EnglishzaSouth African English
How it works

How to Generate Speech with British English Text-to-Speech Voices

  • Go to the PlayHT Studio
  • Choose your voice
  • Type your text or paste your script into the TTS Editor
  • Customize the voice by adjusting the speech or pitch. Include any pauses or emphasis, if necessary
  • Click generate audio
  • Preview your generation or regenerate audio and choose your preferred generation
  • Download your audio
British English text to speech

British English Text-to-Speech Use Cases

Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT’s British English accent generator. Narrate your audiobooks, voice your e-learning modules, and get creative with your documentary voiceovers.

  • Accent Training

    Have you ever wanted to speak with a British accent? You can use our AI voices as part of your accent training. Convert your text to speech with one of our British English AI voices and use the audio as a training guide to perfect your accent.

    Create stable, reliable accent drills and exercises using any British English AI voice of your choice. Record your voice and compare your audio with audio generated by PlayHT.

    Voice

  • Documentary Voiceovers

    Inspired by David Attenborough’s clear, authoritative, yet precise documentary voiceovers? Choose one of our Ultra-realistic narrative-style British English AI voices for your documentary voiceovers. Import your video to the PlayHT studio and add the voiceover directly to your video.

    Voice

  • E-learning

    The clarity and richness of British accents make British accents the perfect choice for e-learning audio content. Whether it’s educational tutorials or corporate training modules, the crisp British English accent is a great choice for your learning materials.

    Voice

  • Language Learning

    Perfect your language skills with authentic British text-to-speech voices. Master English pronunciation, intonation, and rhythm with our ultra-realistic British text-to-speech voices. Build a dialogue simulation with multiple British accents to enhance conversational fluency.

    Voice

  • IVR Systems

    Impress callers with clear, natural sounding voice prompts with our ultra-realistic British text-to-speech voices. Whether your call center is based in the United Kingdom or you’re addressing an English speaking market, a clear, articulate voice is a must.

    Voice

Start Creating Today

Start Creating

Frequently Asked Questions

How many British English accents can I generate?

What is the most realistic British English accent generator?

How do I download my British English accent files?

What other accents can I generate?