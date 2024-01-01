British Text to Speech & Accent Generator

Speak with Authority: British Text-to-Speech Voices for AI Driven Narrations
With a repertoire of over 40 diverse British English accents, effortlessly bring your text to speech with PlayHT`s AI voices and speech synthesis. Whether you`re creating a documentary, creating a health and safety video, or localizing your multimedia ads, convert text to voice in British English using our AI voice generator.
Download your audio files as MP3 or WAV, or access our British English AI voices through our state-of-the-art TTS API.
Take your audience on a journey across the British Isles with cutting-edge AI voices powered by PlayHT, Amazon Polly, Google WaveNet, IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure.
English (UK)34 voices
High quality voices that don’t sound robotic, built using computer generated algorithms without AI.
Curate an immersive auditory experience for your audience with PlayHT’s British English accent generator. Narrate your audiobooks, voice your e-learning modules, and get creative with your documentary voiceovers.
Have you ever wanted to speak with a British accent? You can use our AI voices as part of your accent training. Convert your text to speech with one of our British English AI voices and use the audio as a training guide to perfect your accent.
Create stable, reliable accent drills and exercises using any British English AI voice of your choice. Record your voice and compare your audio with audio generated by PlayHT.
Inspired by David Attenborough’s clear, authoritative, yet precise documentary voiceovers? Choose one of our Ultra-realistic narrative-style British English AI voices for your documentary voiceovers. Import your video to the PlayHT studio and add the voiceover directly to your video.
The clarity and richness of British accents make British accents the perfect choice for e-learning audio content. Whether it’s educational tutorials or corporate training modules, the crisp British English accent is a great choice for your learning materials.
Perfect your language skills with authentic British text-to-speech voices. Master English pronunciation, intonation, and rhythm with our ultra-realistic British text-to-speech voices. Build a dialogue simulation with multiple British accents to enhance conversational fluency.
Impress callers with clear, natural sounding voice prompts with our ultra-realistic British text-to-speech voices. Whether your call center is based in the United Kingdom or you’re addressing an English speaking market, a clear, articulate voice is a must.