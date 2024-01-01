American English text to speech

When it comes to American accents, there’s no agreed number of how many accents actually exist. Accents vary from region and sometimes even down to the zipcode. Whether you’re looking to replicate the twang of Texas or the smooth Southern drawl for your voiceovers or videos, you can do so with the click of a button.

AI voices with American English accents are generated using advanced text-to-speech (TTS) technology. TTS technology takes written text and converts it to speech. The output is realistic-sounding AI voices with American English accents.

With PlayHT’s AI voices, you can customize your voice to match your desired language, accent, gender, and age. Additionally, you can modify your voices with emotion, intonation, and other characteristics to make your voices sound even more natural.