Amazon Polly

Use Amazon Polly Text to Speech voices in 31+ languages and accents to download as MP3 or WAV.

Available in 80 Accents - 24 Male and 56 Female

How it works

How to generate text to speech in Amazon Polly accent?

  • Type or import text. With our Amazon Polly voice generator, you can type or import text and convert it into speech in a matter of seconds.
  • Select "Amazon Polly" and choose a voice with Amazon Polly accent for you to choose from.
  • Preview audio. Preview the audio, change voice tones and pronunciations before converting your text to speech.
  • Click "Convert to Speech" and download your audio file. Our online AI voice generator will convert your text into high quality Amazon Polly speech in just a few seconds. Now you can download your audio file in MP3 or WAV formats.
Amazon Polly text to speech

