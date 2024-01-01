What is Text-to-Speech?

Text-to-Speech, or TTS, is a digital tool that converts written text into spoken words. It uses smart algorithms to predict word pronunciations and a vocoder to generate human-like voices.

TTS is incredibly useful, especially for those who struggle with reading, like children. It assists in various tasks, from learning and writing to maintaining focus by turning text into spoken content, making it easier to understand and engage with. Whether you need help with reading, writing, or staying concentrated, TTS is a versatile and valuable tool.