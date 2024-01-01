Free Text to Speech Online: #1 TTS With 600+ Realistic Voices

Turn your text into voice within minutes

Create ultra realistic Text to Speech (TTS) using PlayHT’s AI Voice Generator. Our Voice AI instantly converts text in to natural sounding humanlike voice performances across any language and accent.

Choose from 142 Languages & Accents

Create natural-sounding speech in 142 languages and accents.

What is Text-to-Speech?

Text-to-Speech, or TTS, is a digital tool that converts written text into spoken words. It uses smart algorithms to predict word pronunciations and a vocoder to generate human-like voices.

TTS is incredibly useful, especially for those who struggle with reading, like children. It assists in various tasks, from learning and writing to maintaining focus by turning text into spoken content, making it easier to understand and engage with. Whether you need help with reading, writing, or staying concentrated, TTS is a versatile and valuable tool.

How it works

How to Use Our Text-to-Speech (TTS) Tool?

  • Sign Up or Log In:Begin by creating an account or logging into your existing PlayHT dashboard.
  • Enter Your Text:Type, paste, or upload your desired text into our intuitive multimedia TTS studio.
  • Choose a Voice:Browse through our extensive library of over 800AI voicesacross 142 languages and select the one that fits your needs.
  • Customize:Adjust the tone, speed, and style to make the voice sound just right.
  • Generate & Download:Click 'Generate,' and within moments, the platform transforms your text into lifelike speech. Download inMP3or WAV format and integrate into your project.
American English text to speech

Features

Expansive Voice LibraryOver 800 AI voices spanning 142 languages and accents.
Real-time Voice GenerationSwiftly convert text to speech without any lag.
Customization ToolsModify tone, speed, and style for a tailored voiceover experience.
Secure & PrivateYour data is encrypted, ensuring utmost confidentiality.

Benefits of Using Text-to-Speech

EfficiencyEliminate the need for manual voiceovers, saving time and resources.
ConsistencyAchieve a uniform voice quality across all your projects.
Global ReachCater to a worldwide audience with our multilingual voice options.
Cost-effectiveReduce expenses associated with traditional voice recording methods.

PlayHT AI Voice Capabilities
for Enterprises

AI Voice Cloning

PlayHT's advanced AI Voice Cloning allows businesses to replicate any voice, ensuring brand consistency and personalization in voice interactions.

Listen to AI Voice performances created using PlayHT

Ultra Realistic AI Voices

PlayHT’s state-of-the-art technology captures the nuances of human speech, delivering voices that are indistinguishable from real human narrators, enhancing user engagement and trust.

Use Cases

PlayHT's AI Text-to-Speech technology is all about making your projects come alive! We've got a bunch of cool ways you can use our AI-driven voices to create amazing content:

Conversational AI

Chatbots and virtual assistants sound more friendly and human, making your customers feel right at home.

With PlayHT, your ideas get a voice of their own. We're all about versatility and authenticity, making it fun and easy to captivate your audience with AI-driven voices. So, let's make your projects sound awesome!

Who else can benefit from text to speech?

Content Creators
Educators
Marketers
Developers
Accessibility Experts

Elevate Your Content
with PlayHT's Text-to-Speech

Customer Reviews

Top-rated on Trustpilot, G2, and AppSumo

Stars

The service team was exceptional and was very helpful in supporting my business needs. Would definitely use it again if needed!

Kyle Remahl - Trustpilot
Stars

The interface is clean, uncluttered, and super easy and intuitive to use. Having tried many others, PlayHT is my #1 favorite. Many natural sounding high quality voices to choose from...

Nicholas Natteau - Trustpilot
Stars

I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software.

Abigail Vallejo - Trustpilot
Stars

PlayHT was easy for me to use and add to my website. I am NOT computer savvy, so I appreciate the ease of this product. I believe this is going to help me stand out a bit from my peers.

Dena - AppSumo

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Convert Text to Audio?

What Software Creates the Most Realistic Text-to-Speech (TTS) Voice?

Who Voices Our Text-to-Speech?

How Do I Get Different Voices for Text-to-Speech?

Is There a Text-to-Voice Software That Will Read a Book for Me?

Is There Free Text-to-Speech Software for Dyslexia?

You'll Probably Also Like

