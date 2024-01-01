Text to Speech WAV Converter

1. Type or paste your text Open PlayHT’s online Text to Speech converter and type or paste your text script. You can also import text from URLs.

2. Select an Ai Voice in your language Now select one of the AI voices in your preferred language. PlayHT has over 800+ voices to choose from in 60+ languages.

3. Select WAV format Select WAV as your output audio format for the text to speech conversion from the menu. You can also select a sample rate of 16KHz, 24KHz or 48KHz for your audio.

4. Listen to your text before converting Before converting your text to audio, you can preview what the speech sounds like by clicking on the speaker icon in your text to speech editor.

5. Convert your text into audio Now that you are happy with the audio you can go ahead and click the ‘Convert to Speech’ button to generate the audio file in WAV format.