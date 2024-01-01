Text to Speech WAV Converter
Use our online Text to Speech converter to generate audio in high-quality WAV format. Create realistic AI voiceovers for your projects in 60+ languages and download the audio files in WAV format.
How to convert Text to Speech and download in WAV audio format?
1. Type or paste your text
Open PlayHT’s online Text to Speech converter and type or paste your text script. You can also import text from URLs.
2. Select an Ai Voice in your language
Now select one of the AI voices in your preferred language. PlayHT has over 800+ voices to choose from in 60+ languages.
3. Select WAV format
Select WAV as your output audio format for the text to speech conversion from the menu. You can also select a sample rate of 16KHz, 24KHz or 48KHz for your audio.
4. Listen to your text before converting
Before converting your text to audio, you can preview what the speech sounds like by clicking on the speaker icon in your text to speech editor.
5. Convert your text into audio
Now that you are happy with the audio you can go ahead and click the ‘Convert to Speech’ button to generate the audio file in WAV format.
6. Download the audio file in WAV format
It takes a couple of minutes for the speech synthesis to transform your text in to audio. Once the WAV audio file is ready you can click the Download icon to export the file to your computer.
