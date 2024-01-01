PRODUCT REVIEWS

PlayHT Reviews: See Why People Love PlayHT

The fastest text-to-speech platform loved by businesses, creators and developers
user

Victoriano Izquierdo

Talking with an AI voice that you can interrupt, like this one @play_ht (and not like OpenAI’s), is truly game-changing. The conversation flows much more smoothly and naturally. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they start remembering things about you. “Her” is definitely getting close.

user

Thack

Ever wanted to offer human-ish customer service, 247? Or how about making Batman's butler your customer service point man? This is one of the most amazingly useful and fun applications or AI that I have ever used. Take a bow, @play_ht.

user

David Lieb

Pretty amazing progress in voice cloning and LLMs in the last year. Here’s a super low latency demo from @play_ht (YC w23) where you can talk to AI me.

user

Topper👽 -soul/acc

Eleven is also great. I shaved a few hundred ms of latency with play though.

More reviews

Play.ht has great AI voices and amazing customer support.Zubair from CS was very helpful, answered my questions fast and to the point.

Rita Khait

AMAZING product. I've been looking for a cost-effective option to create audiobooks as a small-time author and their ultra-realistic voices are INCREDIBLE.

Caitlin Jeffery

A very easy to learn interface on their website, incredible voice cloning technology and friendly, helpful staff!

Ehrin M

I enjoyed using Play.ht and the result of the video turned out pretty awesome, realistic and professional.

Samar Aoun

THE BEST SOFTWARE EVER! really! I used it for a passion project, and after found the right sample everything left was really really easy.Congrats guys!

Carla M

So I've been using Play.ht for a good 7/8 months now and I've had only good experience with both the product and the team.About the product:The variety of voices are great and also the multiple language support is a great sell for me. I use dutch and other non-english sites and the reading is just spot on. Should you wish to speed it up or slow it down.. you can do it.you can also collect subscribers directly so it is an nice feature to collect some more subs that way.for specific words that need that extra tweak in pronounciation you can do this also.you got also good design/edit options as opposed to some standard ones otther offer.At the moment I run it on a wordpress site and when published, the audio is also directly on spotify podcast. Their analytics is enough for you to get a good understanding of your audience and interaction with the site.About the team:The team is very busy with building new features and tweaking here and there the UX and I love seeing changes, every time I log in I can see something new. Everytime I got a question, their chat is fast. I've never had a question gone not answered more than couple of hours.... most of the time it is within in 15min but it al depends on your timezone right haha.It is rare these days to find a team that actually does the work and doesn't just put some barebone product out there with an fancy landing page hahaI would def recommend play.ht, matter of fact.... if you are not using text to speech these days for your content.... what are you doing haha....

Sas

The best text to voice tool out there…

Suleiman

This app is outstanding! Constantly improving their service, and providing efficient and natural sounding voiceover! Even more professional than a real life human voiceover! I recommend it 10/10 😀

Maria Asenova

I have been working with lots of TTS lasts 5 years (loquendo, polly, speechello. Really, a lot) and your quality is amazing. Already sent also to my boss in Italy

Joao Paulo De Luca

Great service. Top quality voice and very good interface. Easy, practical and fast. Super recommended!

Fabio Oibaf

Play.ht has great support staf!Farouk help me alot and he quick as wind! Thanks to him I was able to finish my work on time!Great Support!Really appricate him and his help!Best of luck Farouk!

playht

Love this text to voice platform! Highly recommend. It is adorable and the voice over voices are spot on.

Mike

My experience after using the newer PlayHT, interface reflects my newer perception of AI. This AI has learning mechanisms designed to generate permutations of what it understands as proper linguistic pronunciations.Using Textual Syntax ie: " ...(for pause) ,(for a mid level pause) or ; (for canceling out any pause)- and spaces for better pronunciations, are examples that help the AI work along with you.The persona of PlayHT is that it is like a painter or carpenter working on your house. The job might not what you expected. But it will do the job well and even with creative flair.PlayHT, is not like some procedural source code restricted to the rigid confines of the author's intended functional spec.It is more organic, in that I believe AI whether text to audio or text to graphics works from it's deep learning perspective. And always tries different voice inflections offering the end user endless choices of vocal behaviors for their characters. In initially working with it, I approached it as a carpenter would use a hammer as a screwdriver. I found, I may dictate the textural composition of my wording, yet the PlayHT AI will examine your composition and create a prototype of a voicing you may actually like. If not just regenerate again. That is the intended application of AI. Allow it to create.As end users, we must be cognitive that AI like a small child, is not a program to execute at your whim. But it can guide you creatively along to your preferred tastes with some simple change of syntax. However, as you would no more beat a wild horse for it's characteristic temperament and unique behaviors. You might best succeed in offering it a lead to gently sway it on your path. Though, it will all the while still be a wild horse and so let it be.AI in PlayHT is amazing and wants to offer you a myriad of choices to make unique character vocals. I have come to reason that, it will not allow you to confine it's creativity to a rigid guideline, and as people, we like that. Yet we as humans have to work along with AI by trying it's way of approaching voice inflections. And with over 60 hours of working with it I now have rough 15 minutes great dialogue. Sounds like work, no it's fun. All be it, I did several rewrites and regenerations of many paragraphs here and there. Because in some instances, the different permutations the AI generates, will reveal colorful and mood altering suggestions. Such as the character voicing may inspire some rewording or even, like in my case, make me re-think my entire story arc.PlayHT is a serious organic like AI, making you the Painter, and itself the Pallette of Colorful suggestions, Get this product and make your work stand out. I myself, am just another happy PlayHT user.

Kenneth Welsby

The AI is good. I ran into some issues and support gave me tips to improve my cloning.

RNF

Both Joel and Farouk are very helpful while I am learning to use the program.

craig marlatt

The team reached out to me within a few hours and addressed my billing concerns. Super happy with the speed.

Akshay Khurana

I was in need of 1000 words for my final year project and they actually gave me for free which totally saved my day. Thank you.

Kai Xin Khor

Play.ht is great text to speech solution. A lot of languages, natural voices and great support.

Miha Srebrnjak

Iram, a customer support that I interacted with in the application was helpful and quick in responding. Application is also easy to navigate and since I am trying to develop an application for our Finals, reading the API Documentation was easy because it has all the details you need.

Pia Marinella Castillo

play.ht is one of the best text-to-speech converters that I have worked with so far

AliCT

Quick and efficient - offered me a welcome discount.

Mikael Thomas

these guys are insane. like the voice is so realistic, wow I'm impressed

SAHIL R S

They have a very good site and excellent support

mehdi ghavami

For what I wanted, it was perfect. Very accurate and natural voices.

Attila N.

Arpita was super-helpful with upgrading my plan. Great voices!

Travis

great fast help , good product ,nothing bad about the experience

Virat Rajlani

Fantastic! I went from stumped to productive in minutes!

Monte Bertrand

Quick and Responsive, Customer service with clear communication for the product and services, Great Platform for Audio AI, Cloning for Content Creation, Highly Recommended!

Shahbaz Ali Shaikh

Account would not load. Once I sent the staff a video of EXACTLY what the issue was they fixed it right away.

Daryl Williams

The customer support is very helpful and responsive, my issue was resolved in a matter of minutes.

Nik

Really helpful customer service. I can only recommend Play.ht.

JF

The ease of use and quality of voices was amazing

Mark Piffl

