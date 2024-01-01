My experience after using the newer PlayHT, interface reflects my newer perception of AI. This AI has learning mechanisms designed to generate permutations of what it understands as proper linguistic pronunciations.Using Textual Syntax ie: " ...(for pause) ,(for a mid level pause) or ; (for canceling out any pause)- and spaces for better pronunciations, are examples that help the AI work along with you.The persona of PlayHT is that it is like a painter or carpenter working on your house. The job might not what you expected. But it will do the job well and even with creative flair.PlayHT, is not like some procedural source code restricted to the rigid confines of the author's intended functional spec.It is more organic, in that I believe AI whether text to audio or text to graphics works from it's deep learning perspective. And always tries different voice inflections offering the end user endless choices of vocal behaviors for their characters. In initially working with it, I approached it as a carpenter would use a hammer as a screwdriver. I found, I may dictate the textural composition of my wording, yet the PlayHT AI will examine your composition and create a prototype of a voicing you may actually like. If not just regenerate again. That is the intended application of AI. Allow it to create.As end users, we must be cognitive that AI like a small child, is not a program to execute at your whim. But it can guide you creatively along to your preferred tastes with some simple change of syntax. However, as you would no more beat a wild horse for it's characteristic temperament and unique behaviors. You might best succeed in offering it a lead to gently sway it on your path. Though, it will all the while still be a wild horse and so let it be.AI in PlayHT is amazing and wants to offer you a myriad of choices to make unique character vocals. I have come to reason that, it will not allow you to confine it's creativity to a rigid guideline, and as people, we like that. Yet we as humans have to work along with AI by trying it's way of approaching voice inflections. And with over 60 hours of working with it I now have rough 15 minutes great dialogue. Sounds like work, no it's fun. All be it, I did several rewrites and regenerations of many paragraphs here and there. Because in some instances, the different permutations the AI generates, will reveal colorful and mood altering suggestions. Such as the character voicing may inspire some rewording or even, like in my case, make me re-think my entire story arc.PlayHT is a serious organic like AI, making you the Painter, and itself the Pallette of Colorful suggestions, Get this product and make your work stand out. I myself, am just another happy PlayHT user.