This was our first time using AI voices for textbook audio dialogues and we've just been blown away by the quality and service of Play.ht.The ultra realistic voices really are just that--ultra realistic, with highly natural tones and expression. However, we've found the premium voices also very usable, and these have a very wide range of diversity including Irish, Welsh, Nigerian, and Filipino accents, all of which we used successfully.It's always going to be a fairly steep learning curve but the fantastic fast, professional, and patient help provided by the agents, notably Joel who helped us a lot, make all the difference. Ignore the reviews complaining about this, my experience was superb. Where there were glitches, they kindly compensated us with extra words, and they also listen to requests and suggestions for future development.I'm confident that in a competitive market, Play.ht are right at the top with the best overall package, and can thoroughly recommend them. Even while we've been working on our projects, it's been incrementally improving with new voices and features, and it's exciting to see how things will progress.Thanks guys!