Victoriano Izquierdo

Talking with an AI voice that you can interrupt, like this one @play_ht (and not like OpenAI’s), is truly game-changing. The conversation flows much more smoothly and naturally. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they start remembering things about you. “Her” is definitely getting close.

Thack

Ever wanted to offer human-ish customer service, 247? Or how about making Batman's butler your customer service point man? This is one of the most amazingly useful and fun applications or AI that I have ever used. Take a bow, @play_ht.

David Lieb

Pretty amazing progress in voice cloning and LLMs in the last year. Here’s a super low latency demo from @play_ht (YC w23) where you can talk to AI me.

Topper👽 -soul/acc

Eleven is also great. I shaved a few hundred ms of latency with play though.

This was our first time using AI voices for textbook audio dialogues and we've just been blown away by the quality and service of Play.ht.The ultra realistic voices really are just that--ultra realistic, with highly natural tones and expression. However, we've found the premium voices also very usable, and these have a very wide range of diversity including Irish, Welsh, Nigerian, and Filipino accents, all of which we used successfully.It's always going to be a fairly steep learning curve but the fantastic fast, professional, and patient help provided by the agents, notably Joel who helped us a lot, make all the difference. Ignore the reviews complaining about this, my experience was superb. Where there were glitches, they kindly compensated us with extra words, and they also listen to requests and suggestions for future development.I'm confident that in a competitive market, Play.ht are right at the top with the best overall package, and can thoroughly recommend them. Even while we've been working on our projects, it's been incrementally improving with new voices and features, and it's exciting to see how things will progress.Thanks guys!

Paul Sensei

Very clear and realistic sounds!!, I would recommend this program for your next project. Very versatile, many options in different languages, many styles that are useful depending if it's to present a product or to narrate a book.

Carlos Vera

I've fiddled with many of the AI text-to-speech services including a few apps, and this one by far has the most natural voices that are better than Siri which used to be my go-to text-to-speech AI. My favorite part is that you can change the narration style of these voices. For example, I really like Aria's voice in her "News (casual)" style and I also like her "Customer Service" style. Her news style is great if I'm reading something like an expose or something serious, and I can switch it up to her other voice when I'm reading something more light-hearted. I also love that you can create your own pronunciations in case they don't speak a word(s) right and that you can change their pitch on a word(s) also. Overall, it's the best I've ever used and I'd definitely recommend it.

Daniel

I am using Play.ht to experiment with A.I. assisted narrative using their Pro Plan. I get fast feedback when I need something and it seems like the voice quality improves every day I use the product. This product is top shelf among AI voice generators.

Carl Bivens

I mainly used text-to-speech in Mandarine Chinese, very happy with the voice quality.

Creaven Guo

I told Abdul that I have selective mutism and they suggested some voices that I could use. They also help me find the setting for changing pitches of voices. Amazing help and in general! I also thank Zubair for giving me this rating link. I really appreciate this website. -Trin

Coughsblood

I needed to request a refund as i had to close my business down so i no longer needed the service.I was given a significant refund with hesitation.Brilliant customer service and great platform as well...i will use it again should i get back on track.

Community Audio

I had a banking problem due to my bank requiring extra authentication so I couldn't buy a subscription. I got in touch with their chat support and I was up and running within minutes.

Zelest Carlyone

Well I asked them if my words renew after they are all used up in the free plan, a king gentleman by the name of Farouk assisted my swiftly and said that they do not renew. He then however asked me to provide my email so he can add words into my account. I gave him my email in the span of a minute, I had more words in my account. I wish there were more people like Farouk

Ziad

I was searching for a possibility to try the service out for just a small project, and I could not find a way for a free demo version or something. Almost imediately, some nice support person contacted me and i thought at first it was just some bot, but in fact I got help from a real and nice person. Due to the small scale of my example project, the nice support person unlocked a free amount of 1000 words for me. I will definetly recomend play.ht in the future for business use, and even consider to use it for private projects. Thank You play.ht ! :)

Martin Kolbow

An amazing (but not unexpected) uptick in the quality of the voices from the free version to premium. Excellent service, too. Quick and solved the problem.

Rich Cook

Play.ht allows you to preview your audio at no additional cost. No other text-to-speech provider offers this. And, by far, they have the most realistic voice covers on the internet.

Tomer

The voice generation UI is very intuitive , however some wishlist is there but over all experience was very good, Iwas stuck in problem, it got resolved within 12 hours.I like it.

Kumar Sambhav

Iram was very helpful. Solved my problem and got me a refund fast. Great product and service.

Joseph

I know i will probably sound like im shilling for the company but if your doing any serious project get this service. I mean all probally sound like im shilling because i just had a BAD BAD BAD experience with voice.AI which is a total rip off. They get you in with the voices and the once you put up $60 like i did you realize it garbage. With Play.ht dont take my word for it just try the free service. And the worst thing to do is get intimidated by the website. I dont know codding or any of that stuff but i pretty much figured it out myself made a cloned voice and it was awesome on the free plan. Afterwards i had a few questions about finding some thing and they have chat that actually anwser and is heldful. SO before you spend another dollar on some trash try this for free y ou wont be dissapointed.

Charles Damien Morrison

Very user-friendly and sophisticated tool if you want to create realistic narration for your text. Includes a lot of options to choose from and each AI audio is easily created in less than a minute.

Saygin Celen

After trying several other products and almost giving up on my project idea, I stumbled across these guys. 90% of the peopel out there are just repackaging AWS. And that is great if you have that level of project. I still use them for smaller things. But for larger projects this spanks all the others I have tried.The main feature that won me over was their voice cloning. And that was just their 1.0 product. Then the 2.0 product came out and they made the awesomeness even more awesome. It's only in beta at the moment of writing this. But I have already switched to using it exclusively.I am on their unlimited plan and it has already paid its self back a few times over. Their support is super friendly. Everything about these guys is quality and awesomeness!

Nathanael Cotton

This is the first time I use the contact section on a website and have all the answers to my questions, fast and efficiently. I am extremely pleased. This is how I wish it worked everywhere.Zubair was patient, efficient, polite.Great customer experience.

Julia Guillemot

PLAY.HT IS THE BEST! I tried the bigger companies first and noting compare to this awesome website. The voices are so real that is amazing how AI is now. Don't waste your time in Polly, Azure, or Cloud; this is your text-to-voice software. The software is smooth, friendly and the customer service is phenomenal! love it!!

Abigail Vallejo Vallejo

Very good company -- innovative tech and also good customer support. They were very responsive and fair when it came to sorting out a billing issue that was my mistake. Definitely a leader in the field

NIck

The amount of voices and languages is crazy. You can adapt premium voices to various emotions but the real cool part is the ultra-realistic voices. They not only sound real but they capture the emotions of the text on their own. Amazing!

Brent Whitlow

Great customer support The service automatically charges for a yearly plan. I used the service, I was super happy about it but the project stopped in the middle and I didn't use it anymore. I got charged and I asked a refund. Since I did so within 24h they refunded my money. Thank you for your support!

Makis

I had been looking for AI voice generator software to help me teach English to Japanese students. I came across two or three sites that looked promising; that is, until I found Play.ht. From that point on, nothing sounded as good, as professional, as natural sounding as the voices at Play.ht. And, to top it all off, I was completely taken aback by Nanami's voice-a Japanese voice that sounded just like my Japanese wife :) That did it! I had finally found the quality I was looking for! Zubair's help and guidance was so friendly, I thought I was chatting with a friend! He was patient and never once try to push my decision. It took me over three months of Google searching to finally come to Play.ht but I am most certainly glad I found it. You can't go wrong with their voices!

Carlos Orozco

the voices sound incredible, the interface is also really easy to use, only thing it's missing is the option to add other imported sound effects and background music, which I've had to do on other platforms. It also doesn't very clearly communicate what perks are given at each member tier - I signed up for the Pro and still was limited in my use of samples.

Renn

Top excellent company, staff, and app! The best I have found out there among all voice-over generation apps! I can't be more grateful!

Deltian

New to the platform, I needed assistance for an administrative issue. Through the chat function I got in touch with customer service member Zubair who kindly and effectively soved the situation within minutes.I am really looking forward to using the platform, now!

Marco

I don't know about the other languages, but I haven't heard better TTS in my mother tongue—Gujarati before. Excellent work. I hope I can use this in some way in my project.

Apurva Ashar

play.HT is great! We're very happy with the support and quality and quantity of voices... and they continue to make it better all the time! Move voices, emotions, Ultra Realistic voices, and now Voice Cloning!

Jeff Sohler

Play.ht is awesome! I had been looking for a tool to help me do voiceovers for myself, as I have a pressing need. Play.ht solves that for me as I never thought possible. I also had some questions for customer service, and they were right on it to assist me with my unique use case! Now I can't wait to create content!

Jackie Leavitt

We got our 70% refund, the company is decent.

Árni Freyr Jónsson

This service really redefines the experience of text to speech. I used it to have a Spanish woman speak at different speeds. The ai translates the punctuation and the breathing of the speaker in an impressive way.

Anne Marie

It was good experience to USE Play.ht service! Realistic voices so helpful for my videos today! So pleasure to write this comment)

Andreii Moiseii

