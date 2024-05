I'm rating the experience I had with Iram, great. The product... well, it's expensive, and I just learned the words won't roll over to the next month, so it's bad enough you remove words when we decide to add quotes and commas, but now I learn they roll over, that's pretty lame. The whole point of talking with Irama is because your service was down. I had to find this out myself via another website because Iram couldn't tell me, nor did your own website tell me. You really need to be transparent when you are up and down as so we don't waste our time trying to generate stuff.