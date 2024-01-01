PRODUCT REVIEWS

PlayHT Reviews: See Why People Love PlayHT

The fastest text-to-speech platform loved by businesses, creators and developers
user

Victoriano Izquierdo

verified

Talking with an AI voice that you can interrupt, like this one @play_ht (and not like OpenAI’s), is truly game-changing. The conversation flows much more smoothly and naturally. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they start remembering things about you. “Her” is definitely getting close.

user

Thack

verified

Ever wanted to offer human-ish customer service, 247? Or how about making Batman's butler your customer service point man? This is one of the most amazingly useful and fun applications or AI that I have ever used. Take a bow, @play_ht.

user

David Lieb

verified

Pretty amazing progress in voice cloning and LLMs in the last year. Here’s a super low latency demo from @play_ht (YC w23) where you can talk to AI me.

user

Topper👽 -soul/acc

verified

Eleven is also great. I shaved a few hundred ms of latency with play though.

DoorDash
Salesforce
Amazon
Reuters
Verizon
Hyundai
Find the best voice for your needs

More reviews

Voice cloning for audiobook and the chat box was critical to getting started.

Danny C.

G2

This was our first time using AI to generate audio dialogues for textbooks and we found both the ultra-realistic and also premium voices excellent to the extent that we were able to fool people into thinking they were real. There is a wide diversity of accents and languages available, and some of the voices have a range of styles, including emotions and also whispers and shouting, both very helpful. It's obviously going to be a steep learning curve with so many factors, but the customer support, especially from Joel, was superb. We always got a timely and patient response, and where a glitch had occured, compensation in the way of extra words to use. After working with it for a few days, it does become much easier to manage and work with, and we're creating much better results faster now.

Paul L.

G2

I like that Play.ht is easy to use, but more than anything, their voices are unbelievable! I've played audio for several people from Play.ht and they were shocked when they found out it is AI. This is definitely the way to go if you need AI voiceover. I also love their customer support. They are quick to answer and very helpful.

Joshua P.

G2

The voices add to a podcast Im working on as helpful secondary voices for commercials and intros. The premium voices are extremely realistic.

Corey B.

G2

Alex K.

G2

We create resources for Government schools for free of cost. This platform helps us to create quality resources like videos and courses.

Karunya D.

G2

Kareem M.

G2

Super realistic voices!

Anonymous

G2

Giuliete A.

G2

Most voices are realistic and don't seem like AI generated at all. It provided me with an alternative to real voice overs

Anonymous

G2

The platform offers various voiceover that sounds great

Anonymous

G2

The ability to quickly produce publish quality audio using the platforms high quality AI voices...

Kathy F.

G2

I like the suite of voices that are available and how the interface and capabilities of the software are being constantly updated and made better. I use it every day and keep thinking of new ways to incorporate what it can do into my projects.

Anonymous

G2

Kareem M.

G2

Different voices and the user friendly edit options.

Karunya D.

G2

Alex K.

G2

Super realistic voices, API integration, SDK

Anonymous

G2

Giuliete A.

G2

Most voices are realistic and don't seem like AI generated at all.

Anonymous

G2

The platform offers various voiceover that sounds great!

Anonymous

G2

I don't even know where to start. There is so much that I like about play.ht, I'll try not to make this too long. I first sought out to find a solution to clone my own voice so that as an audiobook narrator, when I got sick and sounded nasal or lost my voice due to laryngitis, it wouldn't stop me from creating new work. What I got instead, was a mind-blowing look into what's available and possible today. The technology they use and the intuitive way that the AI interprets the text is so stunning and smart, that with a few clever tweaks on the side of the user, anyone can make themselves sound smooth and professional even if they are not outstandings speakers. Admittedly, I had an advantage because I was able to upload 20 or 30 hours of high quality recordings with no background noise due to the fact that I'm already an audiobook narrator and I worked hard to get this clean body of work. Learning the little quirks and pro tips of how to make the system work better was like getting to know a new friend. What it likes, what it doesn't like. And because it gave so much back to me, I worked hard to give it what it liked best. Play.ht prefers short paragraphs. It prefers numbers spelled out. It prefers periods over commas. In fact, the only time you should use a comma is for lists. The system is smart enough that it knows when to put the pauses in because it understands syntax so well, it renders the sentences just like a person would. If for some reason, you're not crazy about how one sentence turned out, you can hit the button and render it again and it will come out different each time. Sometimes putting a word in all caps will emphasize it. There are so many other tips and tricks that I could give, this review could go on for days. Suffice it to say that I have had so much fun learning how to make play.ht work for me that I now feel like an expert since I can use it to crank out finished, flawless audio faster than I could read it manually. It's been a game changer for my audio book narration. I still sometimes can't believe that it works as well as it does. And when it doesn't, I love the challenge of getting it to do what I want it to because it just means that I have to figure out how to communicate what I want which is usually just tweaking the text. One example is the name Phoebe. It read the name Phoebe and it sounded so funny because it read it phonetically. So instead, I did a global replacement in the entire text and I spelled it Feebee. And it worked perfectly. It's important that you be able to change the text that you give it to read. Remove all exclamation marks. Even some question marks should be removed because play.ht will make it sound better without the punctuation. Try it both ways and see what you like. Overall, this technology is worth its weight in gold. I am so thrilled that I discovered it. It is head and shoulders above any of its competitors which I also checked out. I am sticking with this for the long-term. When I play samples for other people and tell them that this is my voice, but I did not read this, people say, "oh that's so scary." I laugh because I understand what they mean. It feels like science fiction but we've arrived. It's a great time to be alive. I've always wanted to clone myself I n order to get more done and I finally got my wish.

Dominique F.

G2

It's very easy to use and I also like the project management tool such as the "Project" folder

Anonymous

G2

amazing ai voice generator, and best customer support

Eugene James P.

G2

The reason I chose HT is the unlimited regeneration and number of files. Unlike their competitors, there is also no restrictions on foul language. I'm creating multiple audiobooks with 25 or 30 different voices within one book, so the unlimited regeneration is the only way I can accomplish this. I'm not perfect as an author, so the lattitude it gives me to make corrections is invaluable. I couldn't find any competitor with as many features.It's easy to use and has everything I need to produce my books.

Anonymous

G2

Play.ht has helped my team save money and improve our delivery times by providing quality, realistic voices on an easy-to-use platform. It has proven especially useful for languages other than English (e.g. French Canadian), which are harder to come by.

Moises R.

G2

Features and options along with supportive AI

Kanoksak J.

G2

I have reviewed and used half a dozen TTS services in the last 6 months for a unique project I am working on. And without a doubt, the usability and the interface of Play.ht is a home run. When creating a complex multi-voiced project, having flexibility and ease of use is extremely rare. This is especially true in an industry as new and moving as fast as the text-to-speech industry. Also, their support has been second to none. Responsive, helpful, and knowledgeable. I am rarely impressed with text and chat support systems but Play.ht is top-notch.ut somehow Play.ht has been able to combine high-quality voice technology with what is without a doubt the best UI in the industry. In my opinion, they will come out on top when this market shakes out, and this is for two reasons.1. Funding I don't know their funding situation but based on the quality of their website, they appear to be well funded and bigger than they may actually be. Which is part of the roll of a great interface.2. Its ALL about the Usability As someone who has played a role in product marketing for multiple billion-dollar software companies, the key is not just a good product but marketing and creating a product the end user can and enjoys using.

Anonymous

G2

Ease of use, Natural Voices, Makes the process simple

Anonymous

G2

In the past two years, I have used Play.ht and I have to say that I am very satisfied with it. The tool is constantly updated and new voices are constantly being added, which is a nice addition. I have used it to create simple audios, phrases for videos, and long texts. It works pretty well. For example, Spanish (the main language I use) has 22 different accents depending on the country, so there are many voices separated into languages.You can organize your audios into folders if you have a lot of them, which saves me time when I'm searching for an audio. Aside from all of these, you can share the access with the team, so you can work on the audios at the same time. Overall, I recommend this tool if you want to create many audios at once.

Frank S.

G2

Play.ht impresses me with its extensive selection of lifelike voices, offering a range of accents and languages that truly elevate my/our content. The interface is intuitive, making it easy to convert text to speech seamlessly. This variety and ease of use are invaluable for creating diverse and engaging audio content. It´s perfect that each week it seems they add more voices and more languages.

Peter E.

G2

Kind support that help users fastly , thank you

Othmane E.

G2

After trying a few different cloning systems, the first thing that caught my attention about Play.ht was the quality of the output. The AI is able to make the voice sound natural. Using the system for sometime now, the simplisity of the interface and how quickly I can deliver solutions to my clients is great.

Chris T.

G2

The fastest, most realistic AI voice generator

